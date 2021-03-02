The deadline for transmittal of non-money-related bills between the GOP-controlled Montana House and Senate passes this week in the state Legislature — and none to soon. Lawmakers’ attention during first half of the biennial general session has been fixated on the usual parade of right-wing pet projects — stripping rights from transgender people, condemning antifa and more guns in more places.
But now it’s time to square off with fiscal responsibilities — something we haven’t seen much of so far. It seems to be lost on lawmakers that we are in the midst of a deadly pandemic that has battered the economy and left many Montanans struggling to keep a roof over their heads and food on their tables.
It should go without saying the virus-depressed economy will translate into lower tax revenue. And the Legislature’s knee-jerk reaction of slashing budgets to balance the books could make things worse. Many social safety net programs — Medicaid, general assistance, unemployment benefits — are more in demand now than ever. Chopping those programs down will mean even more economic pain across the state.
Local governments’ tax increases to meet budget shortfalls will fall — as always — on the shoulders of property owners. And those property owners are reaching their breaking point. If voters turn down property tax levies out of frustration, funding cuts to schools and local government services, like law enforcement, will follow.
The Republicans in the House and Senate are hellbent on enforcing their majority control to impose harsh measures on those who can least afford it. But that’s where the role of the governor comes in.
Gov. Greg Gianforte has had tremendous success in the private sector as a software entrepreneur. He needs to start putting those skills to work. We’ve heard very little about Gianforte’s big picture plan for the fiscal future of the state over the next four years. Now would be a good time to lay that plan out for all of us to hear.
How does he plan to balance the budget and exert an effective pandemic response at the same time? Rein in lawmakers government-cutting instincts and show some leadership. Tell legislative leaders what you want to see and convince them to enact your plan.
The time for fiddling around in Helena is over. Gianforte is urged to confront the harsh realities the state faces and bring the Legislature to a conclusion that is best for all Montanans.
