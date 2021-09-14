Editorial: Montana's congressional delegation should unite behind river protections bill By the Chronicle Editorial Board Sep 14, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A bill before Congress would designate as wild and scenic nearly 380 miles of Montana rivers as “wild and scenic.” A similar bill introduced in the last Congress was never afforded a vote. And the current measure languishes in committee with no immediate prospects for action.That’s unfortunate. Montana has more unspoiled miles of river than nearly any other state. Those rivers are integral to the state’s $7.1 billion tourism industry. The water proposed for protection constitutes only about 0.002% of the state’s 170,000 miles of rivers. That’s two one-thousandths of one percent. But those few miles are vital to state’s recreation opportunities. Surely we can afford to remove that tiny fragment of waterway from the possibility of exploitation.The bill, introduced by Montana’s senior senator, Jon Tester, would protect portions of the Gallatin, Madison and Smith river drainages from threats like dams or mining. It would help if the other members of the state’s congressional delegation, Republicans Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale, would join Tester, a Democrat, in support of the measure. Unanimous support from the delegation would give the bill some momentum that might get it over the top.This bill, the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act, would protect 39 miles of the Gallatin River from the Yellowstone Park boundary to Spanish Creek. It would also protect portions of the Taylor Fork and Hyalite Creek, the latter being the source of much of Bozeman’s drinking water. It’s important to note these protections do not infringe on any water rights or property owners’ rights to develop their land. But it would ensure the rivers are protected from the most destructive forms of exploitation.It’s also of note that unanimous support from the delegation is not without precedent. Daines and then Rep. Greg Gianforte signed on to similar protections for East Rosebud Creek southwest of Billings, which successfully passed into law in 2018. And the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act has widespread support from conservationists, angling groups and local elected leaders.In this time of divisive politics, there must be some places where we can find common ground. Protections for this tiny fraction of Montana’s rivers should be one of them. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gallatin River Steve Daines Politics Montana River Bill Protection Drainage Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Letter to the editor: Where was the concern for the U.S. abandoning Syria? Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: America totally mishandled Afghanistan departure Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Montanans have the opportunity to help people in need Posted: Sep. 12, 2021 Letter to the editor: Montana's vaccine 'discrimination' law is shameful Posted: Sep. 12, 2021 Trump rule reversal expands protections for Montana waterways Posted: Sep. 12, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the Biden administration's new federal vaccine requirements? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back