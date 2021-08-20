Editorial: Montana's attorney general keeps meddling By the Chronicle Editorial Board Aug 20, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Montana Attorney General’s website spells out what the AG can and cannot do according to state law. It states the AG’s office and the Legal Services Division “function as the lawyers for the state of Montana.” Among the prohibitions listed, the AG “cannot represent citizens in private legal matters.”And then along comes the current AG, Austin Knudsen. In late July, he directed Lewis and Clark County Attorney Leo Gallagher to drop two misdemeanor charges against Rodney Robert Smith, who is accused of assaulting a restaurant employee and brandishing a concealed gun for which he had no permit when asked to wear a mask while in the restaurant. Knudsen’s missive to Gallagher then went on to say the AG’s office has started negotiations to reach a settlement in the case.Now, just as a mental exercise, ask yourself this question: Who do you think Knudsen is representing here, the people of Montana or the accused gun wielding anti-masker? Take all the time you need.To be clear: The primary missions of the AG’s office are to represent the state in civil cases and assist local officials in prosecuting criminals. But since taking office in January, the Republican Knudsen has been doing anything but, instead flailing around on all matters near and dear to rightwing ideologues — like banning the teaching of critical race theory in schools, challenging the federal ban on bump stocks for guns and decrying a White House call for OPEC countries to produce more oil. You can’t make this stuff up. When is this guy going to get around to prosecuting those who commit crimes against the people of Montana?He could start by letting Gallagher prosecute the charges against the man accused in the restaurant case. Smith deserves his day in court, but the allegations he struck a restaurant employee in the groin, pinned him against a wall and threatened him with a gun he was carrying illegally, are serious stuff. What in creation is Knudsen doing negotiating a settlement in the case?Rather than get into a row with the AG, Gallagher said he couldn’t dismiss the charges and “comply with my oath of office” and asked that the case be reassigned, whereupon the AG’s office took over. Gallagher might have taken a page from Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert who told Knudsen in January to butt out when the AG ordered Lambert to drop a lawsuit against the Rocking R Bar in Bozeman for not complying with a pandemic-related early closing time order.Knudsen clearly needs to take stock of exactly what a state attorney general is supposed to do and get his head out of whatever extreme rightwing fever swamp he’s living in. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Leo Gallagher Austin Knudsen Law Politics Criminal Law Rodney Robert Smith Marty Lambert Attorney General Montana Ag Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Letter to the editor: Democrats contemptuously think we're all fools Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: The truth doesn't seem to matter to Sen. Steve Daines Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Climate action could save Montana's outdoor industry Posted: 12 a.m. Montana's nursing homes may mandate staff vaccinations under new federal reg Posted: Aug. 19, 2021 Letter to the editor: Where is the outrage for abandoning Afghanistan? Posted: Aug. 19, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are you concerned about the surge in COVD-19 cases? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back