When the Montana State Hospital at Warm Springs lost its federal accreditation — and therefore reimbursements for the care of Medicare and Medicaid eligible patients treated there — the most pressing question was: What’s going to be done to get that accreditation back?

The answer that’s emerged since: Maybe nothing.

In a July article, Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Charlie Brereton and his predecessor, Adam Meier, are both quoted by the Montana Free Press as saying they had not decided on the “best use” of the facility and whether pursuing re-accreditation is worth the bother.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

