When the Montana State Hospital at Warm Springs lost its federal accreditation — and therefore reimbursements for the care of Medicare and Medicaid eligible patients treated there — the most pressing question was: What’s going to be done to get that accreditation back?
The answer that’s emerged since: Maybe nothing.
In a July article, Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Charlie Brereton and his predecessor, Adam Meier, are both quoted by the Montana Free Press as saying they had not decided on the “best use” of the facility and whether pursuing re-accreditation is worth the bother.
The remarks understandably raised alarm among some lawmakers, five of whom wrote a letter to Brereton seeking clarification on the DPHHS’s position on the hospital’s future. All Montanans should want answers to their questions.
The state hospital is a source of mental health care of last resort for many Montanans. It lost its Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services accreditation after federal officials found deficiencies in safety protocols had caused patient injuries and deaths.
According to its website, the hospital serves 218 patients in various programs, including 117 housed in the hospital itself. The hospital gets $7 million — or about 14% — of its $49 million annual budget from Medicare reimbursements. Without those reimbursements, state taxpayers will have to pick up the tab.
More importantly, though, forgoing pursuit of re-accreditation means the hospital will not have to meet minimum patient safety standards. And that is placing the patients at continued risk.
So far, state officials haven’t publicly offered any alternatives for these people. Is their intent to get the state out of the mental health care business by letting the hospital deteriorate to the point it must be shut down? If so, what will happen to those dependent on its care?
Caring for the mentally ill is not a glamorous mission for state government. But the state hospital has been a safety net for those unable to get care elsewhere for 145 years. Its services have been vital to many, and Montanans deserve unequivocal answers to questions about what is planned for its future.
Topping the list of priorities should be achieving federal re-accreditation for the sake of state taxpayers and, above all, for the safety of patients housed in the facility.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
