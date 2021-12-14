Editorial: Montana State's sustainability goals noble, but short on detail By the Chronicle Editorial Board Dec 14, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State University is checking off all the right boxes in the development of progressive higher education policy. Its $225 million foundation has launched an effort to rid itself of less than socially responsible investments, like fossil fuels, tobacco and private prisons. And more recently MSU’s Office of Sustainability has set ambitious goals for reaching carbon neutrality by 2040 and diverting 90% of university waste away from landfills and into recycling by 2035.The latter effort includes noble goals, but the keys to success lie in the details, and there’s a lot of work yet to be done on that score. A framework adopted by the office and included on its website lists a lot of general plans for buildings, grounds and transportation, among other things. But it offers little in terms of how progress will be achieved.Questions to be answered include: How will carbon emissions be measured? How will heating and cooling buildings be changed to minimize carbon emissions? How will students be incentivized to use public transportation and bicycles to get around? What will the university’s motor pool look like when transportation carbon neutrality is achieved? Is solid waste that goes to landfill now being weighed so reductions can be demonstrated?Along with answering questions like those, definitive benchmarks need to be established with concrete numbers, and deadlines must be set for reaching those benchmarks. And those responsible for reaching those benchmarks must be held accountable for making progress. The Office of Sustainability was established by a student-led initiative. The students are commended for that. Continued student involvement is key to its success and an important part to the teaching component of this effort. But student turnover is rapid as they graduate and move on. The MSU administration should consider more permanent staff in the office to ensure consistent progress year after year.Institutions of higher learning should be on the cutting edge of environmentally sustainable technology. And those involved are commended for launching this effort.But what’s important is that the sustainability framework doesn’t end up being one of those ambitious and well-intended campaigns that languishes for lack of attention as time goes on. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Editorial: Superintendent Elsie Arntzen should make the responsible choice: Resign. Posted: Dec. 12, 2021 Editorial: A ruling that protects college campuses Posted: Dec. 10, 2021 Editorial: A way the hospital could help with housing Posted: Dec. 5, 2021 Editorial: The Gallatin County Commission made the right choice in backing the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act Posted: Dec. 3, 2021 Editorial: A flash of bipartisanship from Daines Posted: Dec. 1, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with school leaders' criticism of state Superintendent Elsie Arntzen? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back