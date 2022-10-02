Let the news come to you

Montana State University has long garnered recognition for its research component. But it reached a new level during the latest fiscal year when MSU research spending reached $201 million. That’s a 4% increase over the previous year and the first time it has topped $200 million.

The research is paid for by a mix of grants and contracts, most of which come from the federal government, to conduct all manner of research in areas like agriculture, pharmaceuticals, space exploration, and so much more. A list of all the grants might look like a lot of arcane academia to most of us. But in fact, MSU research benefits everyone who has a stake in the region’s economy.

Think about it: $200 million-plus in annual spending could qualify as its own sector in the state economy.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

