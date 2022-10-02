Montana State University has long garnered recognition for its research component. But it reached a new level during the latest fiscal year when MSU research spending reached $201 million. That’s a 4% increase over the previous year and the first time it has topped $200 million.
The research is paid for by a mix of grants and contracts, most of which come from the federal government, to conduct all manner of research in areas like agriculture, pharmaceuticals, space exploration, and so much more. A list of all the grants might look like a lot of arcane academia to most of us. But in fact, MSU research benefits everyone who has a stake in the region’s economy.
Think about it: $200 million-plus in annual spending could qualify as its own sector in the state economy.
Where does all that money go? Some of it goes to salaries for research faculty. More than 500 faculty members are involved in grant-funded research. And they spend that compensation on the same things we all need: food, motor vehicles, housing, appliances and entertainment, nearly all of which is purchased locally. Research spending goes into materials needed to conduct the research, much of which is purchased around the region. Over time, research money pays for the construction of lab space and the utilities and insurance coverage all that space needs — most of which is provided by the local economy.
The volume of MSU research has earned it recognition nationally. MSU is listed as a top-tier research school on the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education — an honor accorded to fewer than 150 universities. The listing helps MSU attract high quality faculty who procure more research funding in the future.
MSU has also been designated by the Carnegie Classification as a leading provider of research opportunities for undergraduates. Those opportunities attract students from all over the nation, and tuition paid by those students helps keep higher education affordable for Montana families.
MSU's research success sets it apart from many other institutions around region and nation. But it also is a shot in the arm for the entire state and something we should all celebrate.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
