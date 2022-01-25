Who knew? Montana ranks second only to West Virginia for the probability of vehicle-wildlife collisions. It’s one of those cringeworthy rankings we prefer to ignore. But each of those collisions costs an average of $6,700 in property damage, medical bills and lost wildlife, according to an insurance company estimate. Added all up, those collisions cost more than $8 billion nationwide annually — and Montana tallies more than its fair share.
Those are numbers we ignore at our peril. They have to be costing Montanans a bundle in auto insurance rates — not to mention the cost in human injuries and animal lives.
A three-part series from the Montana Free Press and published recently in the Chronicle found that Montana policy has become “stagnant” in pursuing wildlife-crossing measures, notably overpasses and underpasses that allow wildlife to cross highways safely. Ironically, Wyoming — not widely celebrated for its wildlife conservation measures — has been setting the standard, with a number of award-winning crossing projects that have substantially reduced vehicle collisions.
Montana’s efforts have been largely confined to Highway 93 as it passes through the Flathead Indian Reservation. Tribal leaders there wisely insisted on the construction of 38 wildlife crossings as part of state highway improvement projects in the early 2000s. Those crossings, when optimally designed, cut collisions by 100%. Even less extensive measures were found to decrease incidents by 50%.
Let’s not kid ourselves. These projects are expensive. A wildlife overpass can cost $1 million to $7 million. An underpass is substantially less though still costly. But some studies estimate they pay for themselves in prevented collisions and associated expenses in 12 years.
And it’s not just about dollars. Busy highways fragment habitat and hamper migrations, much to the detriment of wildlife populations.
There are funds available for the work. The recent $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill includes $350 million for wildlife crossings. In Wyoming, federal funds have been supplemented with state funds and private donations from conservation groups and advocates.
The Montana Department of Transportation needs to make wildlife crossing projects a top priority and start applying for the federal funds to help pay for them. And the agency needs the support of elected officials with whatever state appropriations can be dedicated to the effort. One of the worst stretches for collisions is Highway 191 between Four Corners and Big Sky. That would be a good place to start exploring options.
Wildlife collision costs are one of those things that seem to fly under the radar. But the they are real and onerous. It’s time to start addressing the issue.