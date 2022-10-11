Let the news come to you

Montana Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines is cosponsoring five pieces of legislation aimed at increasing availability and access to mental health care. And he is doing so with Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a Michigan Democrat.

Hear, hear.

Daines is applauded for participating in this significant bipartisan effort and for recognizing the importance mental health care and its lack of availability. The bills are variously designed to help prevent suicide, provide more training opportunities for mental health care providers and expand Medicaid and Medicare coverage for mental health care — all of which are badly needed. And the bills could not be more timely.

