Montana Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines is cosponsoring five pieces of legislation aimed at increasing availability and access to mental health care. And he is doing so with Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a Michigan Democrat.
Hear, hear.
Daines is applauded for participating in this significant bipartisan effort and for recognizing the importance mental health care and its lack of availability. The bills are variously designed to help prevent suicide, provide more training opportunities for mental health care providers and expand Medicaid and Medicare coverage for mental health care — all of which are badly needed. And the bills could not be more timely.
Forced isolation from COVID-19 increased stress on the entire population and strained mental health resources nationwide. Southwest Montana is no exception. Local struggles with mental health care have gotten a lot of attention recently. Many of those struggling with mental illness locally have been forced to go elsewhere for care after Gallatin County ended a contract with a local mental health agency that wasn’t meeting local needs. And Bozeman Health has been struggling to open an inpatient psychiatric ward in Bozeman Deaconess Hospital in response to activists’ push for the expansion mental health treatment options.
Daines’ contribution to this effort is particularly encouraging in that it shows a willingness to work with the other party to accomplish important work.
The hyperpartisanship of our national political dialogue in recent years has nearly paralyzed the federal government and stalled needed action on many fronts. On numerous occasions, senators and representatives have voted down legislation and against the best interests of their constituents — not because they objected ideologically, but merely because it originated in the opposing party.
Among the few recent examples of significant bipartisan legislation were the expansion of veterans benefits and a sweeping infrastructure measure long sought by administrations from both parties. With any luck, perhaps Daines’ and Stabenow’s package of mental health proposals will be added to that list.
And hopefully that will be followed by future bipartisan efforts on the part of Daines and all of the Montana congressional delegation.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
