Those who fear Republicans will use their control over state government to railroad every right-wing cause into law can take some comfort from the demise of a spate of right-to-work bills. Republican legislators had proposed the bills in the ongoing legislative session to weaken the hold unions have on government and private-sector workplaces.
In the most notable case, a bill that would have prohibited mandated union membership as a condition of employment and barred private-sector unions from demanding dues from non-members who benefit from bargaining agreements went down in the House on a decidedly bipartisan, lopsided vote of 38-62, with 29 Republicans joining Democrats to reject the measure.
The Republicans who crossed the aisle may have been a bit intimidated by union members who packed the gallery in the House and the halls of the Capitol. But the vote was a clear indication many GOP lawmakers were not on board with the signature conservative issue of weakening the influence of unions. The presence of so many union members was also indicative of the influence unions still hold in state politics.
Two other right-to-work measures, one that would do away with mandated bargaining fees charged non-members of public-sector unions and another that would have allowed public-sector union members to withdraw from the union, were defeated in the Senate.
Past attempts to pass right-to-work laws were shot down by Democratic governors who occupied the office for 16 years. The election of Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte was seen by many as a path to turning Montana into a right-to-work state.
The bipartisan nature of opposition to these proposals was reminiscent of the coalition of moderate Republicans and Democrats who banded together in earlier legislatures to help Democratic governors enact policy, such as the expansion of Medicaid to cover many more Montanans who lacked coverage from their employers and couldn’t afford to buy it on their own.
The right-to-work votes are hopefully a sign that moderate lawmakers may get together on other issues and prevent ultraconservatives from using the GOP’s domination to enact other far-right legislation.
