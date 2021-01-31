For those bestowed the title of lawmakers, our representatives in Helena spend a troubling amount of time as lawbreakers — at least of the spirit if not the letter of the law.
On Thursday, Jan. 21, before a hearing on some particularly contentious bills, House Judiciary Committee members broke to caucus with committee members of their respective parties on strategy. The Democrats opened their meeting to the public. But the Republican chair of the committee said they could legally close their meetings because there was not a quorum of committee members present. Since 10 members of the 19-member committee would constitute a quorum, the chairman limited attendance at the caucus to nine and therefore it was not subject to open meetings requirements.
Not so fast. A lawyer who specializes in media law said party members within a committee constitutes a subcommittee, and a quorum of those subcommittees would trigger the open meetings law.
The courts have yet to rule on that specific question, but consider this: In the age of COVID-19, once the doors close all someone has to do is flip open a laptop and the rest of the Republican committee members could be Zoomed in on Wi-fi from somewhere else. Now you have a virtual quorum present. Courts have yet to rule on that possibility, but it’s a fair guess they would regard it as a quorum. Period.
More importantly, the state’s open government laws were enacted to prevent politicians from striking corrupt deals behind closed doors — something with which Montana has a long history. The GOP’s insistence on closing a caucus of their committee members begs the question: What are you hiding? Votes may not have been cast in the caucus, but they were surely agreed upon in advance of the actual vote in the open committee. And that’s a clear violation of the spirit of the law.
The bills under consideration by this particular committee were those dealing with abortion access and transgender athletes. Those are very controversial measures and the public has a clear right to know justifications for all lawmakers’ votes on them.
To all legislators: Stop with the cute shenanigans. Start taking responsibility for your actions and govern like adults — in the open and not locked in some secret meeting.
