The battle over the best path forward for grizzly bears has raged and cooled several times over the past few decades, and now, it’s about to heat back up.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced earlier this month that it was taking the first step toward removing Endangered Species Act protections for the bears in and around Yellowstone and Glacier national parks. Agency officials announced they’d undertake a 12-month “status review” on the two populations, which could result in a delisting proposal for one or both of the populations.
Officials in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho cheered. They have been desperate to get the bears off the “threatened” list, which would give them more control over management and let them offer grizzly hunts to the public.
But the word from the feds wasn’t all roses. Agency officials are concerned about some recent Montana laws that could harm the bears.
USFWS director Martha Williams, a former head of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, raised concerns in a letter to FWP about a 2021 law that would allow the killing of grizzlies that threaten livestock, saying it conflicts with the ESA. (The sponsor of that bill has said he’ll work on legislation this session to respond to her concerns.)
She also flagged other laws that expanded wolf trapping and allowed hound hunting for black bears, saying those could threaten grizzlies.
It amounts to a warning to the Montana Legislature: Passing bad bills could tank their delisting dreams.
Our grizzly bear populations are doing well. Federal officials estimate there are more than 2,000 bears total between the Northern Continental Divide and Yellowstone ecosystems. It’s a great conservation success story. That USFWS is taking a look at delisting is truly worth celebrating.
But among the big questions the federal agency will try to answer over the next 12 months is whether the states can handle the responsibility of managing grizzlies. The feds need assurances that state regulations are strong enough to take care of them.
Williams’ letter suggests the actions of Republican lawmakers give the agency pause, and she’s not alone. Chris Servheen, the former USFWS grizzly recovery coordinator who supported unsuccessful attempts to delist the Yellowstone bears, is now critical of delisting attempts. He worries that Republican lawmakers will pass bills that undo the decades of work that brought the bears back from the brink of extinction.
These concerns shouldn’t be taken lightly. The Montana Legislature will consider grizzly bear-related bills this session. If lawmakers truly want to see the bears delisted, they need to proceed with caution.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.