Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The battle over the best path forward for grizzly bears has raged and cooled several times over the past few decades, and now, it’s about to heat back up.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced earlier this month that it was taking the first step toward removing Endangered Species Act protections for the bears in and around Yellowstone and Glacier national parks. Agency officials announced they’d undertake a 12-month “status review” on the two populations, which could result in a delisting proposal for one or both of the populations.

Officials in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho cheered. They have been desperate to get the bears off the “threatened” list, which would give them more control over management and let them offer grizzly hunts to the public.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you