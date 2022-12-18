In the wake of recent sharp population growth locally, it seems utterly counterintuitive that the Bozeman School Board is considering closing an elementary school. It was just a few short years ago the district was planning for the construction of a ninth elementary school. The predicament is the result of a perfect storm of COVID-19-fueled enrollment declines coupled with the costs of ramping up a second high school, changes in the state funding formula and efforts at retaining staff through the pandemic.
Other ideas for making up for a projected $4.1 million shortfall in the district’s $57 million budget include laying off some staff, increasing extracurricular activity fees and eliminating the recently initiated online charter school.
The board plans to vote on the budget-cutting measures at its Jan. 9 meeting. Between now and then, the board plans informational forums, question and answer opportunities and a chance to comment or ask questions on the school district’s website. The board can anticipate getting an earful through all those channels. Schools are a vital community asset and big cuts to programs or closing a school are not going to go down easily.
Bozeman schools are not alone in this situation. Other Montana cities are facing similar deficits. One has to assume this situation is temporary. The flow of urban refugees into the state shows few signs of slowing down. As the populations of communities like Bozeman, Missoula and Billings continue to grow and as pandemic anxieties subside, it’s almost certain there will be more kids enrolling in schools in a few years. Closing a school now could create more headaches and expense in the future when those classrooms become needed again. And laying off staff will save money in the short run, but rehiring when they are needed again could pose challenges giving the ongoing labor shortage locally.
Legislators gathering in Helena next month have the luxury of an estimated $2.4 billion budget surplus at their disposal. Voters should lean their senators and representatives to increase education spending — even if it is a one-time or temporary boost to help schools through this difficult period.
School trustees and administrators have to be fiscally responsible just like everyone else. But with some cooperation from state officials, hopefully the budget can be balanced with minimal long-term consequences.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
