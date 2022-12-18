Let the news come to you

In the wake of recent sharp population growth locally, it seems utterly counterintuitive that the Bozeman School Board is considering closing an elementary school. It was just a few short years ago the district was planning for the construction of a ninth elementary school. The predicament is the result of a perfect storm of COVID-19-fueled enrollment declines coupled with the costs of ramping up a second high school, changes in the state funding formula and efforts at retaining staff through the pandemic.

Other ideas for making up for a projected $4.1 million shortfall in the district’s $57 million budget include laying off some staff, increasing extracurricular activity fees and eliminating the recently initiated online charter school.

The board plans to vote on the budget-cutting measures at its Jan. 9 meeting. Between now and then, the board plans informational forums, question and answer opportunities and a chance to comment or ask questions on the school district’s website. The board can anticipate getting an earful through all those channels. Schools are a vital community asset and big cuts to programs or closing a school are not going to go down easily.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

