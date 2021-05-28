In a state Legislature marked by partisan polarization and ill-advised bills — some of which may prove to be unconstitutional — lawmakers got together and passed constructive legislation in one vital area: the state’s dire shortage of mental health professionals.
Some half-dozen Republican-sponsored measures were aimed at increasing the number of mental health professionals in the state, and they garnered unanimous support in the recently ended session.
Montana consistently ranks high on suicide rates and about 10% of the state’s citizens report “frequent mental distress,” according to federal data. But there has been a critical shortage of professionals to help Montanans cope with these difficulties. And the situation has only been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced many into relative social isolation over the last year, a condition known to exacerbate mental distress.
The bills passed by lawmakers eased licensure requirements for psychologists and other mental health professionals to make it easier for these professionals to move into the state and begin practicing here. And the bipartisan support for the measures was unusual in the sharply divided Legislature.
The bills were endorsed by professional associations and regulatory boards, members of which testified in favor of the measures. And they testified the changes in regulations will not compromise licensing standards.
One measure shortens the amount of experience required to license psychologists from an unreasonable 20 years to just five. It also allows doctoral graduates working under the supervision of a licensed psychologist to bill insurance companies for the care they provide. Another bill gives the Board of Behavioral Health more latitude for accepting equivalent experience in lieu of more specific experience requirements when granting licenses.
Because of the technical nature of these pieces of legislation, they didn’t get a lot of publicity during the session. And it will take time for the changes to have an impact on the availability of psychological care for Montanans.
But with just one psychologist for about 4,000 Montanans, professionals say they are unable to meet the demands for their services. And these new laws are a good start toward addressing the issue.
Editorial Board
- Mark Dobie, publisher
- Michael Wright, managing editor
- Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
- Richard Broome, community member
- Renee Gavin, community member
- Charles Rinker, community member
- Will Swearingen, community member
- Angie Wasia, community member
To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
