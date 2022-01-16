Editorial: Montana is pushing the limits of wolf hunting By the Chronicle Editorial Board Jan 16, 2022 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hunters and trappers have killed 20 Yellowstone National Park wolves after they wandered out of the park. Fifteen of those were killed in Montana, some after they were lured out of the park by animal carcasses legally used as bait under new state regulations. New regulations also eliminated limits on wolf kills in areas adjacent to the park.This doesn’t just make Montana look bad to the rest of the nation; it is threatening the viability of the species within the park and could prompt federal wildlife officials to reimpose endangered species protections.Park Superintendent Cam Sholly raised concerns about the killings in a Dec. 16 letter to Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, saying a dozen wolf kills in one hunting district exceeds the number killed in any previous year with more than half the hunting and trapping season remaining. He asked Gianforte to suspend wolf hunting in two districts and reimpose limits on wolf kills near the park. Sholly noted the hundreds of millions of dollars infused into the region’s economy by park visitors — many of whom come specifically to observe wolves in the wild — and the history of cooperation between the state and park officials on wildlife management issues. Gianforte’s response — dated three weeks later — amounted to little more than a shrug of indifference: “I have forwarded your letter to the (Fish and Wildlife) Commission for its consideration, and I encourage you to bring any outstanding concerns you may have to the Commission.”Thanks a bunch. Gianforte, a Republican, is reminded that Sholly was assigned to Yellowstone in 2018, under the Trump administration and then-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. It’s not as if he’s an emissary sent by the Democrats to challenge a GOP decision. He’s simply the leader of the world’s first national park asking the state to help preserve an iconic species, or at least not do any further damage to it.Montana hunters harvest bison and elk when they wander out of the park without objection from park officials. Those species number in the thousands and their overpopulation could damage the park’s wildlife habitat. This is not the case with wolves. After the recent killings, only 94 specimens remain in the park.The decision may lie with the Fish and Wildlife Commission, but you’d think Gianforte has considerable sway since he appointed nearly all its members. If he were to recommend it, the commission would certainly halt wolf killing in the districts adjacent to the park.He is urged in the strongest terms possible to do so. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wolf Cam Sholly Montana Politics Zoology Ministries Institutes Greg Gianforte Kill Hunting Official Economics Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section People in business for Jan. 16, 2022 Posted: 22 minutes ago. Letter to the editor: Republicans refuse to follow the rules of our system Posted: 22 minutes ago. Guest column: It's time for the Senate to act on voting rights Posted: 22 minutes ago. 'A quiet rumbling': Montana State University alum's magazine highlights diverse group of Montana women Posted: 22 minutes ago. Group gathers in Bozeman to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Posted: 22 minutes ago. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Was the city right to approve the zoning and annexation for the Canyon Gate development? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back