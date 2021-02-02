Elected Republicans in Helena would do well to remember historian John Dalberg-Acton’s words: “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” The GOP scored a trifecta when it won the governorship and majorities in both the House and Senate last November. Now their challenge will be to resist the arrogance that can go with that kind power.
There are troubling signs.
During a House Judiciary Committee hearing on a bill that would ban sanctuary cities in the state, the chairman, Barry Usher, R-Billings, shut down opponents to the measure when they argued such a bill would reinforce white racist views, while he allowed proponents to equate sanctuary cities with “harboring criminals.”
The double standard was glaring.
Or take the occasion the GOP members of the same committee chose to caucus secretly, using a technicality, the lack of a whole committee quorum, to justify the action — a cavalier exercise of authority.
But there are also promising signs
In a rare occurrence on the House floor, four Republican legislators changed their votes between second and third readings to defeat a measure that would have denied gender-affirming care to transgender minors.
The change of heart harkens back to former Gov. Steve Bullock’s tenure, when he was able to put together a sort of caucus of the reasonable, including moderate Republicans and Democrats, to get things done — like expanding Medicaid to make more low-income families and individuals eligible for health care coverage.
We can only hope such a caucus — not unlike the so-called “problem solver” caucus in Congress — establishes itself in our state Legislature.
American voters often opt for divided government, with power split between the two parties. That has a tendency to keep any one party from going off the rails with extremist policy. Montana voters collectively opted for single-party government in the last election. Unchecked, that could spell trouble for all involved — including Republicans, if a backlash develops during upcoming elections.
Our nation and state are clearly polarized along ideological lines, more so than at any time in recent memory. But the most reasonable among our elected leaders can help remedy that if they work together across party lines to get the most important work of government accomplished.
All legislators are urged to take a hard look at themselves and their colleagues and realize, there are far more things that unite us than those that divide us.
