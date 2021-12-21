Editorial: Money well spent on Peets Hill By the Chronicle Editorial Board Dec 21, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There’s a lot of pressure on elected officials from conservative circles to be fiscally frugal. That can be especially true at the local level where every vote counts. So it would have been easy for Bozeman city commissioners to pass on a request to commit $800,000 to help buy and maintain a 12-acre portion of Peets Hill, perhaps the city’s most popular park for walkers, runners and their dogs.But they didn’t, and we should all be glad for it.The accelerated pace of population growth in and around the city — and the housing developments that come with it — is making it increasingly difficult to find opportunities to preserve open space and further develop the city’s public trail system. Located at the south end of Peets Hill, the 12 acres in question went up for sale over the summer. Had the land gone to a private buyer, it would certainly have been swiftly turned into a housing development. When the Gallatin Valley Land Trust heard the land was up for grabs, its staff put together a bid to buy it but were given a deadline of mid-January to raise $1.23 million to seal the deal. The trust successfully raised much of the money but asked the city for $485,000 to close the sale and another $315,000 over the next two years for trail work and other needed improvements. The city had some of the money in a fund developers pay into in lieu of preserving parkland. Stretching out the maintenance money over two years will allow time for future developer payments to cover those costs.Among the many amenities that contribute to the enviable quality of life we have here is access to breathtaking outdoor landscapes and the opportunities they offer for recreation. The city and Gallatin County have both been proactive in preserving open space and public land. But as Bozeman transitions into a metropolitan area, the time will come soon where we look back and wish we’d done more.The city commission is commended for finding a way to take this step. Failing to do so would have been shortsighted and regrettable. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Money Economics Commerce Finance Peets Hill City Housing Development Trail Bozeman Bid Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Guest column: Democrats' big spending will worsen inflation crisis Posted: Dec. 19, 2021 People in business for Dec.19, 2021 Posted: Dec. 19, 2021 Letter to the editor: Federal oil and gas leasing program needs to be fixed Posted: Dec. 19, 2021 Editorial: Hebgen Dam malfunction demands action Posted: Dec. 19, 2021 Annexation for Riverside Country Club, homes moving forward Posted: Dec. 18, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Is the omicron variant of the coronavirus affecting your holiday plans? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back