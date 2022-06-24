The process of voting on a pair of local option taxes on medical and recreational marijuana sales was fouled up, and the apparent will of the voters will not be enacted — at least for now.
That said, county officials have handled the snafu in the best manner possible.
The pair of 3% sales taxes will not be exacted on pot sales because legally required public notices of the balloting had to be published between 45 and 30 days prior to the election. County Clerk Eric Semerad — who also serves as election administrator — failed to meet the deadline for the notices. To his credit, however, Semerad discovered the error and brought it to the attention of county commissioners who nullified the two tax votes and plan to put the measures on the November general election ballot for revotes.
What’s at stake here is more than just the price of marijuana. Local officials have long been hamstrung by state law that requires them to glean the vast majority of their revenue from property taxes. But those who pay those taxes are becoming increasingly frustrated with footing nearly all the costs of local government — schools and city and county government.
Lawmakers have stubbornly refused to empower local elected leaders from asking voters to approve local option sales taxes. Those taxes could exact substantial revenue from the growing numbers of tourists who inflict wear and tear on streets, sewers, law enforcement and other infrastructure without paying a dime for the privilege.
For whatever reasons, those same lawmakers made exceptions for medical and recreational marijuana, and Gallatin County is one of 13 counties to approve the taxes.
The missed deadline for public notice may seem like a small issue, but if the commissioners went ahead and enacted the taxes, it would almost certainly have invited costly litigation from the marijuana dispensaries. And the commissioners could conduct a special election to ask voters again to approve the taxes, but that would get expensive. Placing the issues on the November ballot will minimize the costs of a revote.
Mistakes were made, as politicians are fond of saying when deflecting blame. But in this case, the mistakes have been rectified in the most transparent and least disruptive manner possible.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.