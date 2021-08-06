Editorial: Medicaid change would be needlessly cruel By the Chronicle Editorial Board Aug 6, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The state Department of Health and Human Services is pondering a change to Medicaid expansion eligibility that was rejected by state lawmakers and would create a paperwork nightmare. It would also inflict needless harm on some of the state’s most vulnerable citizens.In order to get a very small uptick in the federal reimbursement rate, department officials are proposing to eliminate continuous eligibility. This maintains coverage for one year for those who qualify. If the change is adopted, the Medicaid enrollees could be denied coverage any time there is a change in their income, even if the change is only temporary.Under the Medicaid expansion adopted by the Legislature in 2015, those earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level became eligible for the federal health insurance program. Today there are 100,600 Montanans who are covered under the program. It’s been estimated that almost one-third of low-income families go through frequent fluctuations in income that could push them on and off of the program throughout any given year, a process known as “churning.”It doesn’t take much imagination to envision what a bureaucratic nightmare this could turn into — not only for the affected families, but for the state as well. The change was proposed earlier this year in the Legislature but was rejected on a bipartisan vote. Given the conservative fiscal leanings of the GOP-controlled Legislature, that’s saying something. The proposal must have been widely seen as onerous and unworkable. At a recent hearing on the proposal no one spoke in favor of it. Many opposed it, arguing the ensuing patchwork of health care coverage could jeopardize lives by denying coverage for cancer treatments, for example, simply because of a temporary increase in income from something like a seasonal job or overtime pay.It was also noted that Native Americans would be disproportionately affected by the change. Some 16% of those covered under the expansion are Native Americans, while they make up just 6.5% of the total population.The public comment period on the proposal is open through Aug. 31. Comments can be emailed to dphhscomments@mt.gov, or by calling the department at 444-2484, or by mailing them to the Department of Public Health and Human Services, Director’s Office, 111 North Sanders Street, P.O. Box 4210, Helena, MT 59604, to the attention of Mary Eve Kuwalik.Consider commenting. Medicaid expansion has extended health care coverage to 1 in 10 Montanans. Let the department know the change they are contemplating is onerous, unworkable and needlessly cruel. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medicaid Eligibility Economics Politics Finance Health Care Department Of Health And Human Services Coverage Income Enrollee Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Hayes, Molly Posted: 42 minutes ago. Letter to the editor: Suppressing the right to vote an attack on democracy Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Community health workers help rural providers Posted: 12 a.m. Feds to nix work requirements in Montana Medicaid expansion program Posted: 5 p.m. Letter to the editor: Acknowledge the complexities of our nation's story Posted: Aug. 5, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the recommendation to wear masks again? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back