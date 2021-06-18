Rep. Matt Rosendale, Montana’s sole delegate to the U.S. House, joined just 20 fellow Republicans to vote against awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to police officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. The measure passed 406-21 in the House and unanimously in the Senate.
Then Rosendale voted with an even smaller cadre of GOP naysayers, just 14 total, to vote against establishing June 19 as a national holiday to commemorate the end of slavery, a measure that also received unanimous support in the Senate. Forty-eight states, including Montana, already recognize the day as a state or ceremonial holiday.
Rosendale’s votes align him with the most extreme elements of Congress — the caucus of denial, those who voice support for law enforcement but won’t even acknowledge the heroism of the police who risked their lives to save those same members of Congress from a violent mob.
Rep. Rosendale, you owe your constituents an explanation beyond the latest conservative media wedge babble you’ve offered so far. Branding the June 19 measure as emblematic of critical race theory doesn’t cut it. The term can’t even be accurately defined by those most critical of it. Montanans didn’t vote you into the state’s lone House seat to just obstruct and stoke to the hyperpartisan firestorm that is paralyzing D.C.
And a visit to your website doesn’t reveal much more than that. Press releases on the site lay out a litany of “no” votes on demonized legislation, sops to your political base or boasts of signing on to bills or letters that pander to your loyalists but are going nowhere.
If you’re looking for constructive legislation aimed at solving problems confronting Montanans, look elsewhere.
Montanans are woefully underrepresented in Congress. We have two senators like all states but our single seat in the House affords us little voice there. Fortunately the 2020 census has awarded the state a second seat that will be filled in the 2022 General Election. That is a sorely needed addition that will hopefully yield some benefits to the citizens of Montana.
Because right now, we have no meaningful representation in the House.
Editorial Board
- Mark Dobie, publisher
- Michael Wright, managing editor
- Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
- Richard Broome, community member
- Renee Gavin, community member
- Charles Rinker, community member
- Will Swearingen, community member
- Angie Wasia, community member
