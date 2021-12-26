Editorial: Many reasons to be proud of the Bobcats By the Chronicle Editorial Board Dec 26, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Montana State University Bobcats are one of just two teams still standing out of 125 NCAA Football Championship Subdivision programs nationwide. That’s further than the MSU program has gone in 37 years. And fans have responded with loud support, filling the stands throughout the season with some of the largest crowds in the FCS.But as the ‘Cats await the national championship game in Frisco, Texas, on Jan. 8, it’s a good time to take note that participating in intercollegiate college football — and all intercollegiate sports — is not all fun and games. Athletes at this level of play live a far different lifestyle than the general student body.Many of the athletes receive full or partial scholarships. That’s a huge benefit, but it comes with a price. Being a member of the ‘Cats football squad has occupied much of the players’ waking hours from the time conditioning training started in the summer through the the first week in January. And all collegiate athletes’ obligations include a lot more than practicing and playing their chosen sport.They have to meet minimum academic standards. That presents unique challenges when days of travel are required to play games on the road. And class work combined with practice and team meetings, games and travel leaves little to no time for anything else. Visits with family on weekends and holidays are often impossible. Athletes’ behavior on and off the field is governed by a complex set of NCAA regulations. Add to that team rules that govern how they conduct themselves. They are expected to be role models. When they fail at that, it gets a lot of publicity. But the vast majority who abide by the rules get little attention.And then there are injuries. Athletes in all sports take considerable risks with their health when they compete at the collegiate level. Football presents some of the highest risks. Some of those injuries will be with them for life. And very few of these athletes will compete beyond the college level.When the ‘Cats take the field in Frisco, we’ll all be watching and cheering them on. And win or lose, the players will have one of the most memorable days of their lives. But let’s all acknowledge that they’ve earned it on many different levels. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Athlete Cats Football Squad Has Occupied Much Of The Players Sport Game Injury Obligation Lot Bobcats Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Pet of the Week, Sunday, December 26, 2021 Posted: 12 a.m. Matchups with South Dakota State illustrate strides Montana State has made in recent years Posted: 5:45 p.m. 3. GETTING DEFENSIVE Last updated: Dec. 25, 2021 2. PICK YOUR POISON Last updated: Dec. 25, 2021 1. MEN DOWN Last updated: Dec. 25, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Will 2022 be better than 2021? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back