The death of a popular high school teacher while cycling the streets of Bozeman has prompted city commissioners to launch a campaign promoting traffic safety. It’s unfortunate it took such a tragedy to spark this initiative. But better late than never. Long before the cyclist’s death most of us have had scary experiences driving, walking or cycling in the city.
Most of those experiences are relatively minor compared to the cycling fatality, but they have nonetheless made it apparent the increased traffic stemming from population growth has led to increasingly rash and dangerous behavior on the part of motorists. That includes speeding, racing through red lights, failing to yield sufficiently before merging into traffic, crashing stop signs, driving while distracted by phones and so much more.
The city’s plan to make streets safer will include changes in street design, lobbying for local control of speed limits on state numbered routes in the city, more enforcement of traffic regulations and educating motorists on safer driving habits. And the city plans to seek public input for more suggestions. More information can be found at https://engage.bozeman.net/.
Let’s not be naive. Public service messaging and promoting public discussion on the issue are well-intended measures. But getting all, or even most, drivers to examine and change their own driving habits is a tall order and unlikely to yield a lot of results. And changing street designs and gaining authority to lower speed limits on state routes will take time.
The most immediate impact on safety will come through increased enforcement. Traffic light cameras have produced measurable results in other cities, but our state lawmakers have prohibited their use in Montana. That needs to be revisited. In the meantime what’s left is more cops in more cruisers patrolling the streets.
Regular drivers on Bozeman streets routinely witness drivers speeding, talking on cell phones, making left turns after the light has changed and barely slowing down for stop signs. Put enough police out there observing the same things and writing costly tickets and drivers will start getting the message.
The bottom line is we can make our streets safer. It’s going to take time, money and persistence. But it will be a worthwhile investment with the potential to save lives and prevent injuries and property losses.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.