The death of a popular high school teacher while cycling the streets of Bozeman has prompted city commissioners to launch a campaign promoting traffic safety. It’s unfortunate it took such a tragedy to spark this initiative. But better late than never. Long before the cyclist’s death most of us have had scary experiences driving, walking or cycling in the city.

Most of those experiences are relatively minor compared to the cycling fatality, but they have nonetheless made it apparent the increased traffic stemming from population growth has led to increasingly rash and dangerous behavior on the part of motorists. That includes speeding, racing through red lights, failing to yield sufficiently before merging into traffic, crashing stop signs, driving while distracted by phones and so much more.

The city’s plan to make streets safer will include changes in street design, lobbying for local control of speed limits on state numbered routes in the city, more enforcement of traffic regulations and educating motorists on safer driving habits. And the city plans to seek public input for more suggestions. More information can be found at https://engage.bozeman.net/.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

