Editorial: Making Bozeman an ice sports destination By the Chronicle Editorial Board Dec 17, 2021

The recent success of a Gallatin Ice Foundation's $1.5 million fundraising campaign is more of a feat than it might seem at first glance. It not only represents the culmination of a decades-long effort; it was also the result of a public-private partnership and the cooperation of diverse recreational groups.The funds will make possible nearly year-round use of the Ice Barn at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. That has been the goal of the Bozeman Amateur Hockey Association since it formed in the 1970s. But the foundation, formed in 2006, combines hockey, figure skating and curling interests that have all worked toward this common goal.Though the foundation has funded construction and improvements on the barn, it has deeded the facility to Gallatin County. It then leases it back from the county. And keeping the ice through the summer is just the beginning. The foundation has plans to install seating for spectators and a mezzanine with executive suites and a restaurant. In all, the planned improvements will cost an estimated $6 million to $8 million. The foundation hopes the barn will eventually equal the former Valley Ice Gardens, which hosted hockey competition at its Four Corners location until 2006. That venue ultimately proved to be unviable financially. But the Bozeman area has grown into a significantly larger market since then increasing the potential for financial success.The foundation estimates more than 1,600 hockey players, figure skaters and curling players use the barn on a regular basis. That includes three Montana State University clubs other community amateur hockey leagues. But the entire community stands to gain from the facility. If all the foundations plans for the barn are realized, it will become the premier ice venue in a wide region and attract thousands of ice athletes and spectators to compete with local athletes. That has the potential to be a significant boost to the local economy.Those not involved in ice sports may not appreciate the fervor those who participate have for their pastimes. Interest in ice sports runs high in northern latitudes, and the Ice Barn is an important addition to the community's sports amenities we can all celebrate. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com.