It’s been a little more than a year since Mark and Robyn Jones announced their mega-generous $101 million donation to Montana State University’s College of Nursing. Since then school officials have been outlining plans for spending the money to expand nurse training on five campuses throughout the state.
And it couldn’t be happening at a more crucial time. Burnout from the two and a half years of the COVID-19 pandemic have thinned the ranks of nurses nationwide — and Montana is no exception. The Jones’ gift will allow the college to increase the number of nurses it graduates substantially.
A report published in the Sept. 18 Chronicle gives a glimpse of the future for the college. The record-breaking donation will pay for new buildings on each of the program’s campuses in Bozeman, Missoula, Billings, Great Falls and Kalispell. Health care organizations have donated land for those facilities in Missoula, Kalispell and Billings.
Also funded by the donation will be five endowed professorships and a scholarship fund aimed at keeping nursing education affordable. And a new midwifery program will be established to increase maternal health care resources in isolated rural communities where it is sorely needed.
It’s hard to overstate the significance of this huge contribution to nursing education in Montana. The effects of COVID-19 have reverberated throughout Montana’s health care system. Accelerated retirements among the ranks of nurses have forced Montana hospitals to hire traveling nurses at higher rates of pay. The added expense has pushed some hospitals into financial crisis. That includes Bozeman Health, which recently announced it was laying off 28 administrative employees and eliminating another 25 vacant positions.
About 80% of the 250-plus graduates of the nursing programs stay in Montana to work and account for half of the new nurses joining state health care facilities each year. College officials estimate the expanded programs will increase the number of graduates some 400 annually, which will erase the state’s nursing shortage by 2030.
All Montanans should be grateful for the Jones’ largesse. It is making a big difference in the state’s health care landscape. Other states should be so fortunate.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.