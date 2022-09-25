Let the news come to you

It’s been a little more than a year since Mark and Robyn Jones announced their mega-generous $101 million donation to Montana State University’s College of Nursing. Since then school officials have been outlining plans for spending the money to expand nurse training on five campuses throughout the state.

And it couldn’t be happening at a more crucial time. Burnout from the two and a half years of the COVID-19 pandemic have thinned the ranks of nurses nationwide — and Montana is no exception. The Jones’ gift will allow the college to increase the number of nurses it graduates substantially.

A report published in the Sept. 18 Chronicle gives a glimpse of the future for the college. The record-breaking donation will pay for new buildings on each of the program’s campuses in Bozeman, Missoula, Billings, Great Falls and Kalispell. Health care organizations have donated land for those facilities in Missoula, Kalispell and Billings.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

