The city of Bozeman is partnering with Gallatin County, state and federal agencies and conservation groups to conduct a sensitive lands study in and around the city. The hope is the study’s results will identify critical wetlands and wildlife corridors for protection from development, all of which sounds like good ideas. But policymakers at the city and county levels should also acknowledge the law of unintended consequences.
The city issued a request for proposals recently from qualified consultants to develop a Gallatin Valley Sensitive Lands Protection Plan, though there aren’t a lot of specifics in the request. Those proposals are due by April 1 and it’s expected the study will take about a year to complete.
Given the pace of real estate development around Bozeman, could plans to protect sensitive areas from development set off a land rush? Buildable plots in and near Bozeman are becoming scarce and very expensive. Eager to feed the lucrative residential and commercial building market, developers could be tempted to accelerate plans if they anticipate the study’s results could inhibit growth.
City commissioners are also reminded a similar critical lands study was conducted 25 years ago. It would be interesting to see what effects — if any — the report that resulted from that study had on land development in wetlands and wildlife habitat.
City commissioners and staff can’t be experts on everything, and outside consultants can have important roles in shaping policy. But they are also expensive, and the shelves in city hall must groan under the weight of the myriad consultant reports commissioned over the years — the point being, those reports aren’t worth much if they don’t factor significantly into the development of policy.
As the process unfolds, commissioners should devote some thought and discussion into just how the results of protection plan are used. Will they be used to amend zoning ordinances to provide more land protections?
Protecting sensitive lands is obviously important in the face of rapid development, but be careful the process doesn’t have the opposite effect. And let’s make sure the work is done wisely and effectively.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
