Bozeman Health announced this week that it was selecting Dr. Kathryn Bertany as its next, permanent CEO.

The decision comes months after Bertany took the helm as interim CEO, stepping in when former CEO John Hill resigned after major layoffs, a massive revenue loss and a no-confidence vote from physicians.

Bertany, a pediatrician with management experience, seems to have performed admirably amid the turmoil in the past few months. Interim status is different from permanent status, however. Now she can begin planning for the long-term future of the health system, and creating a vision to ensure it serves the needs of Bozeman and the surrounding area.

