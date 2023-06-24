Bozeman Health announced this week that it was selecting Dr. Kathryn Bertany as its next, permanent CEO.
The decision comes months after Bertany took the helm as interim CEO, stepping in when former CEO John Hill resigned after major layoffs, a massive revenue loss and a no-confidence vote from physicians.
Bertany, a pediatrician with management experience, seems to have performed admirably amid the turmoil in the past few months. Interim status is different from permanent status, however. Now she can begin planning for the long-term future of the health system, and creating a vision to ensure it serves the needs of Bozeman and the surrounding area.
So what do we need?
Of course we need the health system to keep up its focus on improving mental health care in Bozeman and Gallatin County. Plans for an inpatient psychiatric unit at the hospital must stay on track.
We also need a health system that’s planning for growth in a proactive way, not a reactive one. The plans for an inpatient psychiatric unit, for example, only came after a big push from local mental health care advocates. Something so crucial should have been a part of Bozeman Health’s plans a long time ago. Bertany and the rest of the leadership team should begin thinking now about what other resources Bozeman should have in 10 years.
Most of all, we need a health system that has its priorities straight. Bozeman Health is a nonprofit, meaning it’s not really there to rake in the cash. That doesn’t mean it should lose money, and certainly not the $14.8 million loss it faced at the end of Hill’s tenure. It just means providing quality care must come first.
Give doctors enough time to spend with their patients. Make sure patients don’t leave feeling like they just visited the fast food drive-through of medicine.
It’s a tough business, and hospitals all over the country have struggled since the COVID-19 pandemic. But health care isn’t a commodity, and hospitals aren’t profit centers.
Bertany is urged to keep that top of mind as she tackles the tough job ahead. She is congratulated and wished the best of luck in her new position.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.