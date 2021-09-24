Editorial: Live events are back, but stay vigilant By the Chronicle Editorial Board Sep 24, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save One of the many challenging inconveniences brought to us courtesy of COVID-19 has been the entertainment vacuum. Concert and sporting venues went silent. Slowly those things are coming back. And that’s a welcome development. But let’s be smart about it.Notably, the Bozeman Symphony is performing Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 before live audiences this weekend. Tickets are still available online at bozemansymphony.org for the Saturday and Sunday performances. You will also find on the website extensive COVID-19 safety protocols, including required face masks, and the availability of hand sanitizing stations and enhanced ventilation in the auditorium. And the musicians are frequently tested to minimize the risk of infecting others during concerts or rehearsals.Due to recently passed state law, concert organizers cannot demand proof of vaccination. But we can all self-police. Out of consideration for others, stay away from indoor events if you are not vaccinated. Some of the symphony’s performances are also streaming online for those who can’t attend. Links to those can also be found on the website.The Intermountain Opera has also resumed live performances. Their upcoming shows and auditions are found on their website at intermountainopera.org. Upcoming shows and auditions for the Ellen Theater can be found at https://theellentheatre.secure.force.com/ticket#/. The theater’s COVID protocols are also listed there. The Elm, Bozeman’s newest live concert venue, has a slate of concerts coming up. Those can be found at logjampresents.com. Under its policies, it encourages masks and other precautions. Again, if you have chosen not to be vaccinated, stay away out of consideration for others.High school and Montana State University football is also back. And basketball is only a few months away. Outdoor venues pose less risk of infection. But, again, if not for your own safety, for that of others in the community, get vaccinated before going to games.It’s welcome news that entertainment and sports venues are back in business. But Montana is in the midst of a spike in COVID-19 delta variant infections. And if we let our guards down, these venues could have to close down again. Get vaccinated and prevent that from happening. And encourage others to do the same. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Concert Bozeman Venue Show Theatre Music Symphony Performance Organizer Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Letter to the editor: Bozeman Symphony on the right track, deserves support Posted: Sep. 23, 2021 Editorial: Montana's leadership vacuum Posted: Sep. 21, 2021 Clubs, Sunday, September 19, 2021 Posted: Sep. 19, 2021 Editorial: The ever-increasing pressure on Yellowstone National Park Posted: Sep. 17, 2021 Editorial: Montana's congressional delegation should unite behind river protections bill Posted: Sep. 14, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Was the city of Bozeman right to delay its return to in-person meetings? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back