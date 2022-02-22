Gallatin County commissioners are considering putting two measures on the ballot in June. One would impose a tax on the sales of medical marijuana; the other would do the same for recreational marijuana.
It’s a sign of the times that commissioners have to turn to such a source of revenue.
The commissioners seem to be in agreement that proceeds from these taxes — limited to a maximum of 3% by law — would be devoted to mental health services. Those services are funded now from the county’s general fund and turning to marijuana taxes to fund those services would alleviate some of the burden now borne by property owners.
And that’s an important consideration.
Local government entities — cities, counties, schools — are very limited in how they can raise revenue. Outside of seeking grants, they are limited to levying property taxes. As Gallatin County and the communities within it continue to grow, those entities have been asking property owners for more and more. And those property owners have been showing signs of fatigue. Witness how it took three tries to get voters to OK funding for a new county justice center — and only after the amount requested was cut drastically.
State lawmakers could give local governments to the option of levying a sales tax. They did so for small tourist towns, like West Yellowstone and Virginia City, but placed limits on the population of towns authorized to do so. Cities like Bozeman exceed that limit.
That means larger cities with lots of tourist traffic leave a lot of money on the table. The tourists who visit Bozeman use our streets, sewers, law enforcement and other infrastructure scot-free. And with tourist traffic setting records, that means millions in lost revenue. And yet legislators refuse to give local city voters the option to impose those taxes.
Medical and recreational marijuana are both already taxed at the state level — 20% in the case of recreational marijuana. There are arguments to be made imposing additional taxes on the local level is overdoing it.
But the county commissioners don’t have a lot of choices. Dunning property taxpayers has its limits. Giving the voters the option of taxing marijuana for additional revenue is justified and they should give it shot.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.