Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Even before the opening gavel fell on the 2023 Montana Legislature, lawmakers had already laid plans to waste time and money on a special committee to review the state’s election processes.

Sounds like a solution in search of a problem. Montana’s elections have been conducted without significant glitches for decades. But that hasn’t deterred legislators in the GOP-controlled House and Senate trying to sow doubt.

Senate President Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, said, “I’ve heard it from even my constituents, people are worried about the election system … .” Of course they are. Because they’ve been fed multiple falsehoods about the 2020 election results. There is zero credible evidence anything is wrong with the way we conduct our elections.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you