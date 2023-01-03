Even before the opening gavel fell on the 2023 Montana Legislature, lawmakers had already laid plans to waste time and money on a special committee to review the state’s election processes.
Sounds like a solution in search of a problem. Montana’s elections have been conducted without significant glitches for decades. But that hasn’t deterred legislators in the GOP-controlled House and Senate trying to sow doubt.
Senate President Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, said, “I’ve heard it from even my constituents, people are worried about the election system … .” Of course they are. Because they’ve been fed multiple falsehoods about the 2020 election results. There is zero credible evidence anything is wrong with the way we conduct our elections.
Let’s call this what it is: An orchestrated effort to make it harder to vote. Republicans have become convinced that the more people vote, the lower their chances of winning. Get ready for a spate bills that make it harder to vote for Native Americans, college students and the elderly—groups the Republican Party perceives as sympathetic to the Democratic Party. We’ve seen this movie before. Similar measures were passed during the 2021 legislative session. Several were shot down by the courts.
Our representative democracy best reflects the true will of the people when the maximum number of eligible voters participate. And it should be the goal of all our elected leaders to increase voter turnout as much as possible. But the nation’s electorate is becoming increasingly diverse and that has Republicans nervous. With each passing year, more young people and people of color become eligible to vote, and that poses challenges for the GOP.
But it Republican ideology fails to gain traction with the changing electorate, perhaps the party should find ways to fine tune that ideology and not look for ways to suppress voting.
We have a lot pressing issues confronting our state: excessive dependence on property taxes, a shortage of labor, lack of child care options and so much more. Republicans who control the agenda are urged to get focused on those issues and stop wasting time and money on fixing what’s not broken.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.