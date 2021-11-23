Support Local Journalism


After four years, two lawsuits and a failed attempt at mediation, the city of Bozeman and Gallatin County have basically ended up back where they started. If there’s an object lesson in all this, it might be that litigation between government entities is never really a good idea.

It all stems from the city’s creation of a special improvement district to pay for road improvements on Ferguson Avenue and Oak Street abutting the county’s Regional Park. As an adjacent landowner, the county was billed for some of the improvements. But the county questioned the way the city bid out the work and challenged its share of the costs in a lawsuit. That lawsuit was dismissed, but then the county filed another suit last year. A judge then ordered the parties to enter into mediation, but those talks failed.

Now a district judge has ruled the city established the district illegally, but said the county should have challenged its part of the cost before construction started and, therefore, is still liable for the funds, some $900,000-plus.

So there you have it. All that time and money spent to get nowhere.

It’s no secret relations between Bozeman and Gallatin County have been strained in the past. Reactions to the court ruling by one sitting and two former county commissioners indicate there is still some bitterness over the dispute, with one accusing the city of bullying the county. But the whole notion of local governments suing each other just doesn’t sit well — especially with city dwellers, whose property taxes are being used to pay legal costs for both sides in the dispute.

There’s got to be a better way — like meeting in the middle over the disputed funds.

If there’s a bright side to this, it’s that we now have two members of the three-person county commission who weren’t in office when this all started. And those commissioners, Scott MacFarlane and Zach Brown, seem more amenable to getting along with their counterparts in the city. There have also been some changes on the city commission.

Let’s hope we can look forward to a new era of cooperation between these local government entities in the future. If they work together on common goals and shared concerns, both the city and the county will deliver services more efficiently.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

