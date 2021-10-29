Editorial: Lawmakers right to order investigation into the Montana attorney general's hospital dustup By the Chronicle Editorial Board Oct 29, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In a surprise move this week, the state Senate president and House Speaker of the GOP-controlled state Legislature initiated an investigation into an incident involving Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen and St. Peter’s Hospital staff in Helena.Now we can only hope a thorough investigation ensues and, if any findings call for it, lawmakers take appropriate action concerning the alleged threatening of health care providers who refused to give an unapproved treatment to a COVID-19 patient.The investigation was requested by Democratic minority leaders who probably had little expectation their Republican counterparts would comply in the highly partisan atmosphere that pervades the Legislature. According to a St. Peter’s spokesperson, Knudsen and two other public officials “harassed and threatened” doctors on a conference call when the doctors refused to administer ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug not approved for treating COVID-19, to a patient who was demanding it. Misinformation about the use of the drug for COVID has spread widely on the internet. The spokesperson said the three public officials threatened to use their power to force doctors to administer the drug.A state trooper was sent to the hospital to investigate. The trooper’s findings were delivered to the Lewis and Clark County attorney, who found no cause to charge a crime in the case. The county sheriff has also raised questions about whether the state AG had any jurisdiction in the matter. The Department of Justice has confirmed Knudsen took part in the call. On Wednesday, Knudsen confirmed to Lee Newspapers that Chief Deputy Attorney General Kristen Hansen did, too. The AG’s office disputes the claims of harassment and threats and has defended its actions, saying it was investigating “serious allegations” of patient neglect lodged by the patient’s family. Sadly, the patient has died.If what the St. Peter’s officials allege proves to be true, it will most certainly call for some kind of consequences. Getting between physicians and patients over medical treatment in an accredited hospital with threats of use of force can only be regarded as an outrageous abuse of power.The investigation initiated by the Republican leaders will be conducted by the Legislature’s special investigative counsel, a position created by lawmakers earlier this year to act on the behalf of legislators during the interim between general sessions.The investigative counsel is strongly urged to conduct a serious and transparent probe. The people of Montana have a right to know the truth about this incident. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Austin Knudsen Lawmaker Investigation Law Medicine Politics Legislation Doctor Patient House Speaker Health Care Provider Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Letter to the editor: Herrington the best candidate for municipal judge Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham a great leader for the city of Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Wambsgans deserves vote in municipal judge race Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Serving the community with integrity, professionalism Posted: 12 a.m. Gallatin City-County Board of Health reviews new interlocal agreement Posted: 5:45 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on Gallatin County's courts building bond? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back