Given the experience of the recent past, we’ve been fortunate this summer on the air quality front. The skies have become smoky in recent days, and the old familiar smell of burnt forest debris has descended upon us. But for most of the summer the skies have been relatively clear.
The late season haze serves to remind us the fire season is not over.
As the climate changes, the time of year we are most vulnerable to wildfires stretches further toward autumn. The 10-day forecast for Southwest Montana calls for cooler temperatures but not much moisture. As we venture out into forest to take advantage of late summer warm weather, we need to keep that in mind. Add to this the fact that continued dry weather is prolonging fishing closures on area rivers and we get a picture of what the future will likely be.
Be reminded that what was arguably the most destructive fire in the area’s history in terms of property loss happened just two years ago in early September. Some 30 homes on the east slopes of the Bridger Mountains were destroyed in that blaze. As September unfolds, the possibility of a similar conflagration persists.
When staying in established campgrounds, recreationists are reminded to confine campfires to the fire rings provided. And be cautious with charcoal grills when disposing of embers. Dispersed campers are doubly cautioned to make certain campfires are fully extinguished before leaving a backcountry campsite. Those camping with motor vehicles are reminded Forest Service regulations require them to have an axe, bucket and shovel.
Accelerating temperature rises and changing precipitation patterns have become the new normal. Winter snowpack we depend on so heavily to store water during the drier months is melting earlier in the summer, leaving irrigators wanting for moisture they could depend on in the past.
As always, there will be wide variations in temperatures and precipitation from year to year. But the long range trend is clearly toward higher temperatures and less precipitation in the late summer months.
And we need to adjust our expectations and behavior accordingly.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
