Given the experience of the recent past, we’ve been fortunate this summer on the air quality front. The skies have become smoky in recent days, and the old familiar smell of burnt forest debris has descended upon us. But for most of the summer the skies have been relatively clear.

The late season haze serves to remind us the fire season is not over.

As the climate changes, the time of year we are most vulnerable to wildfires stretches further toward autumn. The 10-day forecast for Southwest Montana calls for cooler temperatures but not much moisture. As we venture out into forest to take advantage of late summer warm weather, we need to keep that in mind. Add to this the fact that continued dry weather is prolonging fishing closures on area rivers and we get a picture of what the future will likely be.

