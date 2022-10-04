Recent figures from the state Office of Public Instruction show average test scores among elementary and high school students have dropped by four percentage points in reading proficiency in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Average math scores have dropped by almost five-and-a-half points.
The numbers reflect a national trend and they should be disturbing to all Montanans. Educators suspected the disruption of in-person teaching brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic was affecting student learning. The numbers show it has been measurable and significant, and that the impact has been particularly severe for students living in poverty.
The drop in scores should serve as a wake up call for elected leaders on the state and local level as well as for educators and parents. Proactive measures are called for to help students catch up to where they should be.
And help is available.
Useful research has been done on the issue nationally with recommendations for future action. The results can be found in publications from the Brookings Institution, U.S. News and other respected sources. The federal American Rescue Plan includes some $200 billion to address public school COVID-19 issues and Montana’s share of those funds should be used strategically to make up lost ground.
But as some state education officials point out, classroom learning disruption is only part of the problem. Shortages of qualified teachers are contributing to the problem on both state and national levels. Montana has the lowest average starting teacher salaries in the nation and that is hindering the replenishment of teacher ranks. It’s an urgent issue that must be addressed by school boards and lawmakers.
In sum, the drop in test scores graphically demonstrates the importance of in-person, classroom instruction to the success of our students in school and beyond. And it underscores the critical need for adequately funding public schools.
This much is clear: Doing nothing is not an option. Failing to address the lagging academic skills of today’s students will result in a decline in the quality of the workforce in the future. And we will all pay a price for that.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.