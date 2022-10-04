Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Recent figures from the state Office of Public Instruction show average test scores among elementary and high school students have dropped by four percentage points in reading proficiency in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Average math scores have dropped by almost five-and-a-half points.

The numbers reflect a national trend and they should be disturbing to all Montanans. Educators suspected the disruption of in-person teaching brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic was affecting student learning. The numbers show it has been measurable and significant, and that the impact has been particularly severe for students living in poverty.

The drop in scores should serve as a wake up call for elected leaders on the state and local level as well as for educators and parents. Proactive measures are called for to help students catch up to where they should be.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you