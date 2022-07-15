A Sunday, July 10, front page Chronicle report described the plight of Bozeman area agricultural producers who face rapidly encroaching development and the challenges that brings to their livelihood, in some cases a livelihood that is many generations old.
They encounter frequent requests to sell some of their land to developers, complaints about the dust, smell and noise created by farming and ranching operations and impatient drivers dangerously skirting farm equipment being moved on roads. And they face growing demand for the limited amounts of water to quench lawns and golf courses in nearby developments.
The report is an occasion to remind locals — newcomers and old timers alike — of the importance of keeping as much land as possible in agriculture. Not only does it preserve open space so integral to the quality of life we all value. It also contributes significantly to our food production. And that capacity is dwindling nationwide.
Many years ago, an earlier Gallatin County Commission adopted what it termed the “Code of the West,” a set of guidelines for how we should act toward our neighbors — including ag producers. A link to a pdf version of the code can be found by searching for “Gallatin County Code of the West.” But in essence what it encourages is that, when we move into a new area, we need to adjust to the ways already in practice, instead of demanding change from those who were there before us.
The smell, dust and noise were there before you bought your home. Get used to it. Moving equipment on county roads is part of the business. Be patient and pass only when it’s safe. And remember, the ag producers have rights to the water that predate our own by generations. Respect that.
Gallatin County’s population increased by 25% between 2010 and 2020. Montana’s population was up 9% over the same time period. Land in agricultural production has declined from 65 million acres in 1950 to 58 million in 2020. But despite all that, and despite recent growth in tourism and the tech industries, agriculture remains one of the state’s most important economic sectors.
We need to respect that and do our part to keep as much land as possible in food production, both through public policy and our behavior toward producers.
It’s an interest we all share.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
