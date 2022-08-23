Let the news come to you

NorthWestern Energy is asking the Public Service Commission to OK what amounts to a 25% rate hike for its electricity customers.

That’s a big jump. A real big jump. And the commissioners better keep their pencils sharp as they work through the math on this one. The argument for such a hefty rate increase — or any part of it — must be thoroughly justified.

Between the electricity rate increase request and another for gas rate hike of about 11%, the typical NorthWestern Energy customer would pay about $364 more per year for energy. That kind of cost increase would be particularly hard on those on fixed incomes — retirees and the disabled.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

Tags

