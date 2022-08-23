NorthWestern Energy is asking the Public Service Commission to OK what amounts to a 25% rate hike for its electricity customers.
That’s a big jump. A real big jump. And the commissioners better keep their pencils sharp as they work through the math on this one. The argument for such a hefty rate increase — or any part of it — must be thoroughly justified.
Between the electricity rate increase request and another for gas rate hike of about 11%, the typical NorthWestern Energy customer would pay about $364 more per year for energy. That kind of cost increase would be particularly hard on those on fixed incomes — retirees and the disabled.
Granted, things cost more right now. The inflation rate hit its highest in 40 years earlier this year. And it’s not just consumers who have to deal with that. Businesses — including NorthWestern Energy — have to deal with rising costs as well. But the biggest driver of high costs has been the price of gasoline. Those prices have edged down recently and the overall inflation rate has gone down more than expected.
We get it. All businesses have to put fair price on their products or services to remain viable. But in the communities they serve, NorthWestern has a monopoly on a necessity of life: the energy that heats our homes. In that capacity it has an obligation businesses in more competitive markets don’t share — to keep its rates as affordable as possible.
The proposed rate increases are included among 15 other rate “adjustments” justified by maze of technical issues and industry jargon. But the PSC members are reminded their task is a simple one: Any rate increases granted must be as minimal as possible to keep utility’s bottom line in the black and planning for the future on solid ground. That’s always the PSC’s mission. But it is especially true in times when ratepayers are facing the kind cost of living challenges they face now.
Consumer advocates and the general public are urged to watch the hearings on these rate increase requests closely in the coming months. PSC meetings can be observed online, and the public can participate in a variety of ways. Visit pscmt.gov to learn more.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
