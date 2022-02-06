The Bozeman City Commission’s handwringing over downtown parking — or the lack of it — just won’t to go away. Every time it subsides a little, it comes roaring back again. To cope with increasingly scant parking, commissioners have variously considered expanding the existing municipal parking garage, creating a parking district to guarantee parking for nearby residents and building another parking garage. But talk never quite translates into action.
The great debate’s latest iteration includes a proposal to charge some kind of fee for all downtown parking, on-street and in lots, with the proceeds devoted to acquiring more parking or expanding public transportation to help reduce the number of cars downtown.
But is parking really the problem or is it just a symptom? Maybe the commission’s real problem with downtown is real estate development so rapid it’s outpacing any efforts to create more parking. Builders are snapping up every square foot they can and erecting mid-rises at an almost frantic pace. This while longtime residents look on with dismay as new buildings cast shadows over their homes.
That dismay has prompted challenges to project proposals and at least one citizen lawsuit alleging city commissioners failed to follow their own ordinances when approving developments. There are many — and it’s not just those who live near downtown — who want the city to put a halt to all downtown development. That’s not likely to happen. But commissioners should at least look for options to moderate its effects.
Downtown development appeals to commissioners who have long espoused the virtue of building up rather than out. But let’s not kid ourselves: Those developers aren’t building out of devotion to smart planning; they’re making millions. Commissioners would be wise to acknowledge that and tap into some of those profits by demanding builders meet higher parking requirements. They can do that by including underground parking in their plans or contributing to the cost of building new parking structures.
That’s not what has been happening. Builders have won approval for plans that include an unrealistically low number of parking spaces — much less than the living units or working spaces in their buildings would logically demand. Sure, the North Central developers have planned more spaces than homes, but those spaces will fill quickly if a majority of those who live there have more than one car per household.
The city exacerbates the issue when it leases public parking spaces to new hotels to satisfy the customers’ needs. But that’s water under the bridge.
Should all downtown parking be paid? It’s probably inevitable. And, yes, the funds collected should be used to create more parking — starting with building two more levels on the existing parking garage — the least expensive option.
But more importantly, commissioners should start demanding the maximum parking possible be included in all new construction — even if that means beefing up existing development ordinances.
That’ll be expensive for the builders. But if that slows down the pace of development, that might not be a bad thing.