In a very forward-thinking move, Gallatin County commissioners opted to designate the county as a Commercial Property Assessed Capital Enhancement district as part of a statewide program designed to incentivize commercial property owners and farmers to invest in alternative energy and energy efficiency improvements to their businesses.
Financed by a third-party lender, the cost of the improvements will be repaid through the business owners’ property taxes and passed through to the lending institution. The projects can be financed over the time during which they will yield energy savings — perhaps 20 to 30 years. And the obligation stays with the property when sold. Improvements like the installation of solar panels or additional insulation qualify. The improvements are projected to pay back the initial investment multiple times over through energy savings.
The program — which has been advocated for years by the Northern Plains Resource Council — was approved by the 2021 Legislature after it was rejected during the two previous sessions. Gallatin County joins just three other counties — Cascade, Missoula and Park — that have initiated the program, though a handful of others are considering it. And 27 other states have adopted similar measures.
The Montana Facility Finance Authority will administer the program. Officials there estimate businesses typically waste about 30% of the energy they purchase at an annual cost of more than third of billion dollars. Nationwide, the federal Department of Energy estimates programs like this one have spurred the investment of $2 billion in energy saving projects.
Now it’s up to Gallatin County commercial property owners — including those with residential buildings with four or more units — to take advantage of the program. To begin the application process, go to the Montana Department of Commerce website at https://lastbestpace.com/.
Climate scientists are becoming increasingly alarmed at the rate at which our climate is changing. Government entities have been glacially slow at responding. C-PACE is an opportunity for individual business owners to make a significant contribution to reducing our carbon output and realize energy cost savings in the process.
And those who qualify are urged to take part.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
