Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Custer Gallatin National Forest officials are considering a permanent ban on target shooting in the Hyalite Creek drainage. It’s a step they should take without hesitation. The increasing numbers of campers, hikers and other recreationists in the area make it clearly unsafe for recreational shooting.

Forest officials first took steps to address the situation nearly 10 years ago when they banned target shooting within a half mile of the Hyalite Canyon Road. Then a five-year temporary canyon wide ban was adopted in 2016. That ban has been extended through April 2023.

The forest is accepting public comment on the permanent ban through Aug. 9. A link to details on the proposal as well as instructions on how to comment can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/custergallatin/home. But the choice is clear. The density of recreationists has only accelerated in recent years as has the potential for stray bullets to accidentally strike someone.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you