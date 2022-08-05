Custer Gallatin National Forest officials are considering a permanent ban on target shooting in the Hyalite Creek drainage. It’s a step they should take without hesitation. The increasing numbers of campers, hikers and other recreationists in the area make it clearly unsafe for recreational shooting.
Forest officials first took steps to address the situation nearly 10 years ago when they banned target shooting within a half mile of the Hyalite Canyon Road. Then a five-year temporary canyon wide ban was adopted in 2016. That ban has been extended through April 2023.
The forest is accepting public comment on the permanent ban through Aug. 9. A link to details on the proposal as well as instructions on how to comment can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/custergallatin/home. But the choice is clear. The density of recreationists has only accelerated in recent years as has the potential for stray bullets to accidentally strike someone.
Hyalite is home to hundreds of campsites and scores of miles of trails and roads that host an estimated 40,000 to 60,000 visitors every month in the summer. By some estimates, it is the most heavily used public lands recreation area in the state.
The ban will not prevent hunting in the drainage, nor is it intended as an indictment of all recreational target shooting. But the Custer Gallatin National Forest is a big place and there are other areas far more appropriate — and safer — for shooting. Forest officials have established a working group to identify potential sites for shooting. Officials say once a suitable location or locations are identified, shooting benches and backstops could be provided to increase safety. Forest officials are encouraged to continue those efforts.
Target shooting is a legitimate form of recreation, and it’s important for hunters to ensure their weapons are sighted in before heading into the field. National forest land should accommodate those uses.
But as the area’s population grows and the numbers of outdoor enthusiasts increase along with it, it’s become clear Hyalite Canyon is not a safe place for target shooting.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
