It is gratifying to see the Human Resource Development Council begin work on its long-sought goal of building new digs for its many programs. It’s just the latest success in a series of quiet wins this agency has chalked up over the many years it has been active in our community.
Most of us — whether in government or the private sector — want to do right by our fellow citizens. We want to address social ills like food insecurity, homelessness and the unique needs of our senior citizens. But probably more than any other organization in our area, HRDC has achieved measurable success in these and so many other areas.
HRDC generates grant money and private donations and works with local government to address things like public transportation through the Streamline bus service, homelessness through the construction of tiny homes and managing the warming center and food insecurity through the Gallatin Valley Food Bank and the Fork & Spoon pay-what-you-can restaurant.
As the pandemic has ground on over the last two years, immigrants from urban areas have flooded the local housing market sending already soaring housing costs into the stratosphere. HRDC has been helping people put a roof over their heads through HRDC-managed apartments and emergency rental assistance.
The HRDC recently broke ground on what will eventually become a $28 million campus of multiple buildings on Griffin Drive to house the agency’s many programs. The organization has already raised $10.7 million toward that goal and continues to raise funds for the project. HRDC officials say bringing their many services to one location will increase the efficiency and effectiveness of those programs.
As we proceed into an uncertain future, it seems inevitable we will face greater and greater economic and social challenges here in Southwest Montana. HRDC’s website, thehrdc.org, lists a litany of programs aimed at meeting those challenges as well as ways we can contribute to the cause through financial contributions and volunteered time.
Time and again, donations and grants awarded to HRDC have proven to be good investments that yield real results. We should all celebrate the beginning of construction on HRDC’s new home and consider contributing to the organization’s efforts.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.