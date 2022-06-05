The 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park has been marked with numerous celebrations and observances. And so it should be. Yellowstone and the national park system it led to has been one of the most successful conservation efforts in our nation’s history.
But along with all the fanfare, the anniversary should be an occasion for reflection on the future. The park, its geography and its wildlife, remain remarkably intact after its first century and a half. But what will it look like in another 150 years?
The park saw a record number of visits in 2021, more than 4.8 million — a 20% increase from the previous year. Though the numbers have had ups and downs, the longterm trend is upward. In the years to come, it seems almost inevitable we will see the totals increase by half again or even twice as many park visitors. How will the park experience hold up under that kind of pressure?
This is the second year reservations will be required to drive over Glacier National Park’s Going-to-the-Sun Road. The reservation system was established in recognition that too many vehicles were making the ever-popular scenic drive unsafe and nerve wracking. Longstanding restrictions on vehicle numbers and where they are permitted have been in place in Yosemite and Denali nation parks. Is something similar in store for Yellowstone in the years to come?
Yellowstone park administrators have been doing their best to cope with the crowds. Studies of visitor use have been conducted regularly. A shuttle system was instituted last year to take visitors around the Canyon Village area, and a Transit Feasibility Study has been initiated to explore other shuttle opportunities around the park. An elaborate road system has been developed around Old Faithful to accommodate the immense crowds of visitors during the height of the tourist season. And rangers are dispatched quickly to manage traffic when wildlife sightings create jams on park roads.
All those efforts have achieved a measure of success. But how long will they be sufficient? This much we know from experiences in the park and other places: Failure to manage crowds effectively could make visiting Yellowstone less safe and less pleasant.
We owe it to future generations to preserve the park in as pristine a condition as previous generations have done for us. That may mean making some hard decisions in the future. And the 150th anniversary of the park is good time to be thinking seriously about that.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
