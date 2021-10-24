Editorial: Housing people experiencing homelessness is a service to all By the Chronicle Editorial Board Oct 24, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Warming Center will open its doors for the winter in just a few days. And this year it will offer more beds and will be open for additional hours. That will move the Warming Center closer to the goal of creating a year-round, 24-7 homeless shelter. And that’s fast becoming essential in the face of skyrocketing housing costs and the growing numbers of homeless locally.The center’s capacity is increased to 120 this year, with plans for overflow housing and housing for those with COVID-19 in motel rooms. The Human Resource Development Council, which operates the center, says it will offer daytime hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in addition to the nighttime hours from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.While giving people experiencing homelessness a place to warm up during the day, the expanded hours will give the people experiencing homelessness opportunities to shower, charge cellphones, seek counseling and conduct job searches. And that could make the difference for many who are seeking a permanent roof over their heads and stability in their lives.HRDC is applauded for recognizing this growing problem and stepping up to find solutions. Not only is the Warming Center expanding services. The organization is about to place some people experiencing chronic homelessness in its first village of a dozen tiny homes near the Warming Center, with plans to build more in the future with the help of Habitat for Humanity. HRDC tells us the area’s homeless population is not just transients or substance abusers. Many have jobs, some even two jobs. Some people experiencing homelessness provide the services we all use. They are simply caught up in what has become a housing affordability and availability crisis.As the local housing challenges mount up, just ignoring them is not an option. Seven deaths among people experiencing homelessness were attributed to exposure to the elements last winter. HRDC and Habitat are performing a tremendous public service by addressing this challenging problem. And they can use our help.Go to thehrdc.org and habitatbozeman.org to learn more about how you can help by donating or volunteering your time. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Job Homelessness Building Industry Economics Company Anatomy Bozeman Warming Center Human Resource Development Council Search Conduct Housing Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Douma, Dean Gerald Posted: 54 minutes ago. Roby, Jeanne Marjorie Posted: 54 minutes ago. Letter to the editor: Morrison's perspective will boost city commission Posted: 12 a.m. Discovery of bowhunter's remains after 53 years finally gives son closure Posted: 12 a.m. Health department hosts flu shot clinic at Gallatin County Fairgrounds Posted: 3:19 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on Gallatin County's courts building bond? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back