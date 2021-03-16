Those who pay close attention to this page have read periodic commentary pieces calling for the enhancement of mental health care statewide and locally. Specifically, those in positions to know of the need pose a vexing question: Why doesn’t Bozeman Health provide inpatient psychiatric care at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital?
It’s a good question.
Hospitals in Missoula, Billings, Kalispell, Great Falls and Helena all provide beds for inpatient psychiatric care. And yet Bozeman Deaconess has none. Between two different facilities in Helena — a significantly smaller city than Bozeman — there are 60 beds for psychiatric inpatient care for adults and children.
So what happens when someone experiences a mental health crisis here? They are only given outpatient treatment and then law enforcement is called upon to transport the patient to another community or the state hospital at Warm Springs. Picture this: Someone is in a mental health crisis — having a psychotic episode or at risk of suicide — and they are hauled away from their home community and the close support from family and friends when they need it the most.
As has been pointed out, Bozeman Health has invested tens of millions of dollars in expanding facilities in recent years and pays its hospital CEO nearly $900,000 a year — more than five times what the governor is paid. But it has only provided a couple of emergency rooms for treating behavioral health temporarily before sending them off to somewhere else for treatment.
Mental health crises are some of the most difficult situations health care providers must deal with. The victims’ illnesses can be complex and they can be a potential danger to themselves and others. As such, victims of mental illness often go wanting for advocacy when state and local priorities are set. But that should never be an excuse for a lack of care for these illnesses.
And let’s not forget Bozeman is home to more than 16,000 Montana State University students for most of the year. Many students are at the most fragile period of their lives and at higher risk of suicide and other emotional crises than the general population.
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has strained all health care services. But as vaccinations proliferate and the infection rate comes down, Bozeman Health officials should consider developing psychiatric inpatient unit with the specialized professionals needed to staff it.
It’s a real community need, and a nonprofit hospital has an obligation to meet that need.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.