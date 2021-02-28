Health officials on all levels should be somewhat forgiven for all the frustrations associated with rolling out the COVID-19 vaccines. Simply put, we’ve never done anything like this before. Trying to get vaccine into the arms of 300 million-plus Americans is a monumental task that stretches the limits of our national, state and local infrastructure.
Gallatin County health officials have acknowledged the difficulty potential vaccine recipients are experiencing. And they are taking measures to rectify the situation. For that they are commended.
When the Gallatin City-County Health Department first began to offer sign-ups for vaccine appointments, the website immediately became overwhelmed and crash for many users. Repeated attempts to access the appointment page were necessary. Once successful in getting into the county site, users were confronted with a dizzying series of questions. Those who made it through that maze often found that, within a scant few minutes, all the available appointments were taken. However, the county has since beefed up the website to handle more traffic.
Anecdotally, those for whom access to vaccine was possible through Bozeman Health or Montana State University have had better luck. But the vaccines available through those systems are still far short of meeting the demand.
Particularly challenged are those with limited internet access or who lack the computer savvy to break through the logjams. The whole process is reminiscent of trying to secure tickets to a must-see concert — a mad dash to get good seats before they are snapped up.
Health officials a reaching out local nonprofit organizations to try to reach eligible vaccine recipients unable to secure appointments online, such as the Human Resource Development Council. Community Health Partners sent out more than 1,000 letters recently advising those eligible on how to access appointments and offering a telephone alternative to online signups. Those measures certainly help.
But bottom line is there are still not enough vaccine doses available to meet the demand. Those who are eligible are urged to be patient and persistent. Likewise for other county residents who will become eligible soon. And let’s avoid gaming the system to get a vaccination before we’re eligible. That will only deny vaccination for someone who truly needs it.
And remember: All this is worth the effort. The only path back to normalcy is getting as many people as possible vaccinated against the virus.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.