Southwest Montana is place of geographic and climate extremes. It is home soaring peaks, vast dense forests and roaring rivers, along with temperatures that range from 100 above to 30 below.
All of those can add up to some major challenges. But one of their side benefits is multiple first responder agencies up to almost any task. Those first responders were called on to meet herculean demands when the Yellowstone River recently overflowed its banks in historic fashion.
And they proved up to the task.
The weather service warned of possible impending flooding. But no one anticipated the swiftness and severity of what ensued. Torrential downpours combined with rapidly melting snow created a tsunami of water cascading down from Yellowstone National Park and surrounding areas.
A Sunday, June 26, a Chronicle report itemized their response moment by moment over a period of three days beginning Sunday, June 12. The flooding cut off communities from the outside and forced the rapid evacuation of residents from low-lying areas, as well as some 10,000 visitors from the park.
The account tells of multiple water rescues and helicopter landings in tight spaces. It told of multi-state, multi-agency coordination, door-to-door evacuation notices, the establishment of emergency incident command in Livingston, volunteers pitching in to help and power company crews responding on a moment’s notice.
But most remarkable of all, the entire disaster ran its course without a single loss of a human life. That alone is a testament to the skill and thoroughness with which first responders dealt with the rapidly unfolding situation. No stone was left unturned in the efforts to reach everyone in peril as rapidly as possible.
Much of the damage from the flooding will not be repaired for months, even years. But just a few short weeks following the deluge, land routes have been reestablished to isolated communities and the park is expanding areas open to visitors.
We have a lot to be thankful for here in southwest Montana — not the least of which is our network of able and willing first responders who keep us all safe in the face of some of the most challenging conditions in the entire nation.
Gratitude and congratulations are extended to all involved.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
