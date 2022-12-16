A coalition comprised of a local think tank, environmental groups and outdoor businesses is highly commended for their effort to compensate Paradise Valley ranchers who may suffer financial losses when livestock herds are infected with brucellosis by wild elk.
This is not without precedent. Since 2007, ranchers who lose livestock to wolf and grizzly bear predation have been able to seek compensation from the state Livestock Loss Board. Those harmed by brucellosis deserve similar consideration.
The latest effort — headed up by the Property and Environment Research Center and joined by the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, the Spruance Foundation and the local outdoor finance business Credova — recognizes the primary disease transmission threat comes from elk and that private ranchers shouldn’t have to shoulder the losses from infection alone. The infection of a livestock herd can be devastating to a ranching operation. It can require lengthy quarantines, causing crippling financial losses. The groups involved have already contributed a total of more than $100,000 to the fund.
The reintroduction of wolves to Yellowstone in the mid-1990s was a highly controversial move. The creation of the wolf livestock loss compensation program helped increase tolerance for wolves outside the park. The Paradise Valley Brucellosis Compensation Fund should likewise increase tolerance for elk on private lands in migration corridors used by several large herds.
The key difference between the programs is that the wolf and bear predation program was created by the Legislature and funded with taxpayer dollars while the elk fund is so far funded solely with private-sector dollars. State lawmakers should consider participation in that fund as well.
Montana’s wildlife is an increasingly important public asset. The state’s tourism industry provides tens of thousands of jobs and depends on visitors in drawn here in large part for wildlife viewing and hunting. But as we have learned, wildlife populations can create conflicts with human activity.
Private ranch land in Montana is becoming increasingly threatened by real estate development. Soaring property values can tempt landowners to sell their ranches to builders who chop up the land to sell to homeowners. And the threat of financial losses due to brucellosis infection can increase that temptation.
Keeping migration corridors open to wintering elk is essential the health of Yellowstone National Park elk populations. The brucellosis compensation fund could prove to be an important component to the preservation of those corridors.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
