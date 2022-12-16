Let the news come to you

A coalition comprised of a local think tank, environmental groups and outdoor businesses is highly commended for their effort to compensate Paradise Valley ranchers who may suffer financial losses when livestock herds are infected with brucellosis by wild elk.

This is not without precedent. Since 2007, ranchers who lose livestock to wolf and grizzly bear predation have been able to seek compensation from the state Livestock Loss Board. Those harmed by brucellosis deserve similar consideration.

The latest effort — headed up by the Property and Environment Research Center and joined by the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, the Spruance Foundation and the local outdoor finance business Credova — recognizes the primary disease transmission threat comes from elk and that private ranchers shouldn’t have to shoulder the losses from infection alone. The infection of a livestock herd can be devastating to a ranching operation. It can require lengthy quarantines, causing crippling financial losses. The groups involved have already contributed a total of more than $100,000 to the fund.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

