The classic rivalry between the Montana State University Bobcats and the University of Montana Grizzlies takes center stage this week with the annual Brawl of the Wild football game at Bobcat Stadium. And this year it’s getting national attention. ESPN’s Saturday morning College GameDay program will be broadcast from Bozeman in advance of the contest.
Who takes the Great Divide trophy home will be decided on the field between the two nationally ranked teams with a possibly record-setting crowd of fans on hand to cheer the ‘Cats on. But more than just rooting for the home team, fans can give MSU the upper hand off the field by contributing to the Can the Griz food drive. Each year the two schools compete to see who can collect the most for food banks in their communities.
Population growth in the Bozeman area and the subsequent increases in housing costs have driven more people to the brink of food insecurity. That’s a problem the Gallatin Valley Food Bank tackles year round. But the holidays and the onset of winter increases the demand for canned and other foods.
It’s coming down to the wire but there’s still time to contribute to this worthwhile effort. There are numerous drop off locations at businesses around the community. Visit the food bank’s website at https://gallatinvalleyfoodbank.org/ and follow the links to learn more about where and how to contribute.
The ‘Cat-Griz football rivalry is one of the oldest and most enthusiastic in the nation. And the food drive is a fun way to contribute to the festivities. But hunger doesn’t follow seasons. It’s a year-round issue.
Yes, contribute to Can the Griz and push MSU over the top in the competition to collect more food and then enjoy the game on Saturday. But once the excitement’s over, don’t forget about the Food Bank and all the people who depend on it. Make a point of contributing food, cash or volunteered time whenever possible and help wipe out food insecurity in our community.
That will make winners out of us all.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
