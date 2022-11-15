Let the news come to you

The classic rivalry between the Montana State University Bobcats and the University of Montana Grizzlies takes center stage this week with the annual Brawl of the Wild football game at Bobcat Stadium. And this year it’s getting national attention. ESPN’s Saturday morning College GameDay program will be broadcast from Bozeman in advance of the contest.

Who takes the Great Divide trophy home will be decided on the field between the two nationally ranked teams with a possibly record-setting crowd of fans on hand to cheer the ‘Cats on. But more than just rooting for the home team, fans can give MSU the upper hand off the field by contributing to the Can the Griz food drive. Each year the two schools compete to see who can collect the most for food banks in their communities.

Population growth in the Bozeman area and the subsequent increases in housing costs have driven more people to the brink of food insecurity. That’s a problem the Gallatin Valley Food Bank tackles year round. But the holidays and the onset of winter increases the demand for canned and other foods.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

