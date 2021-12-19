Editorial: Hebgen Dam malfunction demands action By the Chronicle Editorial Board Dec 19, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Advocates for maintaining the Madison River fishery were swift in calling for accountability from NorthWestern Energy when its Hebgen Lake dam malfunctioned Nov. 30 and cut river flows suddenly and dramatically endangering downstream trout spawning beds.More than two weeks later, however, action on seems to be getting bogged down in bureaucracy with spokespersons for the utility, the state of Montana and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which licenses hydroelectric dams, saying it could be months before we know exactly how and why it happened. And it could be years before we know the full effects of the accident on fish populations.Yes, thorough investigations take time. But some of the facts are apparent and call for immediate action. This much we know now:n A broken component caused a gate to drop down, severely cutting the flow from the dam.n Monitoring equipment installed in the dam and designed to alert dam operators of sharp changes in water flows failed, and precious hours apparently passed before the utility was aware of what had happened.n There was no backup plan for restoring the river flow in an event like this, and it was almost two days before sufficient flows could be restored to the river. n The dam is more than a century old and was damaged in a 7.5 magnitude earthquake centered not far from the dam in 1959.n This isn’t an isolated incident. A 2008 Hebgen dam malfunction sent a wall of water gushing downstream and forcing evacuations below the dam.Federal dam regulators should demand the utility install much more sophisticated monitoring as soon as possible. And an immediate response backup plan needs to be developed so drastic changes in water flows can be rectified swiftly.Imposing financial penalties for will be problematic. As a utility, NorthWestern Energy is guaranteed a profit margin, and fines would likely end up being paid by ratepayers. But individuals should be held responsible if negligence is found. And the state needs to get involved in this, through civil court action if necessary. Gov. Greg Gianforte has promised an investigation, but is providing few details on what that will mean.This much is clear: The Nov. 30 event is a wakeup call for the potential all the hydro dams on the Missouri River system have to do serious damage to trout fisheries — and even endanger human lives.Federal and state officials should get busy immediately ensuring this — or something like it — never happens again. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dam Flow Hydrography Politics Malfunction Plan Fishery Regulator Backup Monitoring Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Letter to the editor: Rivers are protected when we protect our forests Posted: 12:15 a.m. Guest column: Democrats' big spending will worsen inflation crisis Posted: 12 a.m. FWP: 15 wolves hunted directly north of Yellowstone National Park this winter Posted: 3 p.m. Lawsuit filed against Yellowstone Club over nitrogen pollution claims Posted: 2:30 p.m. Huber, Jr., Joseph F. Posted: Dec. 18, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Is the omicron variant of the coronavirus affecting your holiday plans? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back