The Bozeman City Commission earlier this month considered an ordinance to regulate so-called “urban camping.” The intent was to control the parking of RVs, vans, truck campers, and cars along city streets. The ordinance would require these vehicles be moved every five days to another named street and establish other restrictions for this use of public space. Violators would be subject to a $100 fine.
This ordinance was an action item at the commission meeting on Aug. 8. However, action was postponed because of the lateness of the hour and apparent disagreement between commissioners on the issue.
In Commissioner Chris Coburn’s opinion, it “would effectively criminalize homelessness.” Coburn also expressed dismay that the ordinance had not first been reviewed by the city’s relevant citizen advisory committees.
The issue needs deeper consideration. After all, it didn’t crop up overnight. The problem was created in part by the city’s longstanding embrace of growth at any cost.
Most would agree it is important for the city to be proactive in addressing this issue. But, as Brian Guyer, HRDC housing director, stated, we can’t “arrest our way out of homelessness.” Guyer also noted that some urban campers are awaiting rental vouchers, for which there is a year-long waiting list. The proposed ordinance would require these vehicles to be moved over 70 times a year, a needless burden given that many of their occupants have full-time jobs or are actively seeking employment.
The significant resources needed to enforce this ordinance could be better spent on a constructive solution. Maybe that’s setting aside unused city land for temporary vehicle camping and providing basic services, such as port-a-potties, trash cans, access to electric hookups. A nominal fee could be charged for these services to help defray costs.
Let’s be realistic: no one would camp on the streets if affordable housing were available. Harassing the homeless is not the solution.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Jason Bacaj, managing editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
