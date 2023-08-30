Let the news come to you

The Bozeman City Commission earlier this month considered an ordinance to regulate so-called “urban camping.” The intent was to control the parking of RVs, vans, truck campers, and cars along city streets. The ordinance would require these vehicles be moved every five days to another named street and establish other restrictions for this use of public space. Violators would be subject to a $100 fine.

This ordinance was an action item at the commission meeting on Aug. 8. However, action was postponed because of the lateness of the hour and apparent disagreement between commissioners on the issue.

In Commissioner Chris Coburn’s opinion, it “would effectively criminalize homelessness.” Coburn also expressed dismay that the ordinance had not first been reviewed by the city’s relevant citizen advisory committees.

