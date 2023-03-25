Let the news come to you

In 2020, Montana voters resoundingly supported the legalization of marijuana. They also supported a measure that lined out how tax revenue from weed sales would be spent, including allocating some of the money to conservation.

It was a good deal. Now, after just one full year of legal recreational marijuana sales, Gov. Greg Gianforte and some legislators appear to have soured on it.

The governor and a few lawmakers have proposed diverting cannabis tax revenue away from Habitat Montana, a popular conservation program that has helped the state acquire land and conserve thousands of acres.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

