In 2020, Montana voters resoundingly supported the legalization of marijuana. They also supported a measure that lined out how tax revenue from weed sales would be spent, including allocating some of the money to conservation.
It was a good deal. Now, after just one full year of legal recreational marijuana sales, Gov. Greg Gianforte and some legislators appear to have soured on it.
The governor and a few lawmakers have proposed diverting cannabis tax revenue away from Habitat Montana, a popular conservation program that has helped the state acquire land and conserve thousands of acres.
The fund is set to get $30 million over the next two years. Gianforte wants to see the money go toward a substance abuse treatment fund. Other proposals suggest spending it on infrastructure or putting the money in the state’s general fund.
All three options are certainly worthy of more state money. But raiding a revenue stream for the state’s best conservation tool is the wrong way to do it.
Marijuana taxes brought the state a nice windfall in the first year of recreational sales. Customers pay a 20% sales tax on their purchases, and last year, that netted the state about $50 million.
Of that revenue, $6 million goes to a substance abuse treatment fund. The remainder is divvied up, with 20% going to Habitat Montana.
The money is already being put to good use. About $5 million in marijuana tax revenue was used in the purchase of the Big Snowy Mountains Wildlife Management Area — a 5,700-acre property south of Lewistown. The purchase also improved access to 100,000 acres of other public lands.
The move drew cheers from conservation groups. Politicians loved it, too — in a press release, Gianforte called it “a win-win for Montana.”
So why take money away from the fund that paid for it? Do our state’s leaders want to see fewer of those projects get done?
Gianforte has said there’s plenty of money in the fund, which has historically been funded with money from hunting license sales. But voters sent a clear message that they wanted marijuana tax revenue to help fund conservation, and Habitat Montana is the best place to send that money. It provides the program with another regular — and lucrative — infusion of cash, and it will help the state complete more projects like the Big Snowy purchase.
Conservation will only become more important as more people move to this state and development gobbles up wildlife habitat. Eliminating a funding source that can protect the places Montanans love and improve public access just doesn’t make sense.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
