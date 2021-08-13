Editorial: Gov. Gianforte can do more to urge Montanans to get vaccinated. And he should. By the Chronicle Editorial Board Aug 13, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The delta variant of COVID-19 is sweeping across the nation, threatening yet another surge in hospitalizations and death. And Montana is no exception. Vaccines are proven to be safe and effective tools in slowing and stopping the virus. And yet there are parts of the state where only one in four are fully vaccinated against the disease.Among those with the most influence and potential to move those numbers, perhaps the most prominent is Gov. Greg Gianforte. And yet he seems to be conspicuously absent from the campaign to get everyone protected.Gianforte was vaccinated in April and tested positive for the virus in between shots. At the time, he encouraged others to get vaccinated. But his official website makes no mention of the virus other than noting an executive order he signed banning so-called vaccine passports. He has also signed into law House Bill 702, which prohibits discrimination based on vaccination status — a law that inhibits incentivizing people to get vaccinated.He could be doing much more. Of the state’s most populous counties, Flathead County, perhaps the most politically conservative, has the lowest vaccination rate at 40%. It also has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 648 as of Thursday. Gianforte could have considerable influence over his supporters there by strongly encouraging them to get the vaccine.Counties with the lowest vaccination rates are in far Eastern Montana, where support for the governor runs high. Strong and repeated mass media urgings from the governor to get vaccinated could have considerable influence over residents of that part of the state.Gianforte has a lot on his plate. Multiple wildfires are threatening life and property and diminishing air quality throughout the state. That’s commanding a lot of his intentions. But he is encouraged to take the time to campaign for more Montanans to get vaccinated. The spread of the delta variant threatens the safe openings of schools in the fall. Without considerable increases in vaccination rates, it could also doom us to another dark and isolated winter.Only 49% of Montanans are fully vaccinated, putting us in 36th place among all states. Gianforte could help move those numbers up — especially among conservatives who are most likely to resist the vaccine. And he is strongly urged to do so Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Greg Gianforte Vaccination Immunology Medicine Politics Vaccine Delta Variant Montana Rate Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Letter to the editor: Gutkoski was a tenacious conservation advocate Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: America must restore the core values of our nation Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Offering free school meals the right thing to do Posted: 12 a.m. Bozeman tops 50,000 people; Gallatin County leads Montana in population growth Posted: 5:30 p.m. Bozeman commission approves board consolidation plan Posted: 5 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Should Montana State University require masks on campus? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back