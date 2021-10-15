Editorial: GOP engaging in absurd political theater By the Chronicle Editorial Board Oct 15, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Republican candidates won every statewide race in the 2020 general election. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump won the state handily. And GOP candidates won enough legislative races to widen their majorities in the state House and Senate. It was a historic sweep by the party.And so the vast majority of state GOP lawmakers want a special committee to investigate the state’s election system. Some are even calling for a special legislative session to pass more restrictive election laws.Yes, you read that right. Republican legislators are waging an assault an election they won – overwhelmingly won. That’s just how kooky this whole election nonsense has gotten. A letter signed by 86 of 98 GOP lawmakers is asking legislative leaders to appoint just such a special committee. The letter comes after a series of gatherings in the state at which national figures have pushed election falsehoods — telling the GOP faithful vote counting machines were hacked, even though state election officials have said that’s impossible because those machines are not even connected to the internet.This is beyond silly. It’s an insult to local election officials — many of them Republicans — who work hard to make sure every vote is counted accurately. And it’s dangerous. It is undermining voter confidence in an election system that is unassailably secure. Republican lawmakers need to come clean and admit — and voters must get smart and realize — this is part of a naked attempt on the national level to suppress voting rights. Republicans have realized that minority voters tend to vote for Democrats, so they are making it as difficult as possible for them to cast ballots. In Montana that means making it harder for students and Native Americans and low-income Montanans to get registered and vote.Bills already signed into law earlier this year are making it harder for senior citizens and those living on reservations to vote. And, as with so many laws passed by the last Legislature, they are being challenged in court.Thoughtful voters across the political spectrum should be appalled at what’s already happened and what Republican lawmakers are trying to do. A special committee or a special legislative session, or both, will be expensive and destructive. And the cost will be borne by taxpayers.Regardless of your party affiliation, go to https://leg.mt.gov/map/, type in your address and find your state senator and representative and their email and phone number. And let them know in no uncertain terms you’ve had enough of this absurd political theater. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Republicans Lawmaker Election Politics Institutes Parliament Candidate Voter Phone Number Email Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Letter to the editor: Fiber optic lines will end up where the money is Posted: 12 a.m. Annual young farmers, ranchers conference heads to Bozeman this weekend Posted: Oct. 14, 2021 Bozeman City Commission candidates debate issues facing college students Posted: Oct. 14, 2021 Letter to the editor: Madgic an exceptionally well-qualified candidate Posted: Oct. 14, 2021 Federal bill would direct $27 million to Montana's wildlife agency Posted: Oct. 14, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will you vote for in the race for Bozeman mayor? You voted: Terry Cunningham Brian LaMeres Chris Brizzolara Vote View Results Back